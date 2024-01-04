OK Tedi Mining Limited Exceeds Environmental Targets in 2023

In a significant stride towards environmental preservation, OK Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) has outdone its annual targets in sediment dredging and land rehabilitation for 2023 at its Bige Operations. The operations, stationed 125 kilometers from the mine, have successfully dredged 10.3 million cubic meters of river sediments, surpassing the intended goal of 10 million cubic meters. Furthermore, they have rehabilitated 40 hectares of land, exceeding the target of 35 hectares.

Commitment to Environmental Management

These achievements underscore OTML’s dedication to managing the sediment loads in the Ok Tedi and Fly River systems. Such management is crucial to prevent adverse environmental and social impacts, thereby preserving the company’s social license to operate. It also showcases OTML’s adherence to the guidelines of the Ok Tedi Environment Management Act (OTEMA).

Key Role of Targets in Mitigation

Naimen Kepan, the Manager of Bige Operations, stressed the significance of these targets in mitigating the impact of riverine sediments. They are part and parcel of the company’s Mine Area Rehabilitation Plan (MARP) and Closure Plan. These initiatives aim to foster a self-sustainable environment post-mining closure.

Collective Efforts Yield Success

The accomplishment is credited to the joint efforts of the OTML teams and their dredging contractor, Dredeco. Together, they have worked in unison to safely meet the set goals. Since 1998, OTML has removed approximately 436 million tons of sand from the river for rehabilitation purposes, reflecting a continued commitment to environmental management practices.