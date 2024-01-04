en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Papua New Guinea

OK Tedi Mining Limited Exceeds Environmental Targets in 2023

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
OK Tedi Mining Limited Exceeds Environmental Targets in 2023

In a significant stride towards environmental preservation, OK Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) has outdone its annual targets in sediment dredging and land rehabilitation for 2023 at its Bige Operations. The operations, stationed 125 kilometers from the mine, have successfully dredged 10.3 million cubic meters of river sediments, surpassing the intended goal of 10 million cubic meters. Furthermore, they have rehabilitated 40 hectares of land, exceeding the target of 35 hectares.

Commitment to Environmental Management

These achievements underscore OTML’s dedication to managing the sediment loads in the Ok Tedi and Fly River systems. Such management is crucial to prevent adverse environmental and social impacts, thereby preserving the company’s social license to operate. It also showcases OTML’s adherence to the guidelines of the Ok Tedi Environment Management Act (OTEMA).

Key Role of Targets in Mitigation

Naimen Kepan, the Manager of Bige Operations, stressed the significance of these targets in mitigating the impact of riverine sediments. They are part and parcel of the company’s Mine Area Rehabilitation Plan (MARP) and Closure Plan. These initiatives aim to foster a self-sustainable environment post-mining closure.

Collective Efforts Yield Success

The accomplishment is credited to the joint efforts of the OTML teams and their dredging contractor, Dredeco. Together, they have worked in unison to safely meet the set goals. Since 1998, OTML has removed approximately 436 million tons of sand from the river for rehabilitation purposes, reflecting a continued commitment to environmental management practices.

0
Papua New Guinea
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Papua New Guinea

See more
8 hours ago
Papua New Guinea: Reviving Airstrips and Training Bush Pilots Amidst Connectivity Efforts
In a significant development in Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) aviation history, the country’s Prime Minister, James Marape, has confirmed that Kagamuga Airport will soon facilitate direct flights to Jayapura, Indonesia, and Cairns, Australia. The announcement comes as part of the government’s efforts to boost regional growth through enhanced air and land transport connectivity. However, the
Papua New Guinea: Reviving Airstrips and Training Bush Pilots Amidst Connectivity Efforts
Daring Escape from Malalaua Police Station: Four Men at Large
21 hours ago
Daring Escape from Malalaua Police Station: Four Men at Large
Police Urge Community Leaders to Take Charge Amidst Potential Conflict in PNG
22 hours ago
Police Urge Community Leaders to Take Charge Amidst Potential Conflict in PNG
Papua New Guinea to Revitalize Dormant Coffee Plantations with K10 Million Investment
8 hours ago
Papua New Guinea to Revitalize Dormant Coffee Plantations with K10 Million Investment
Rugby Referee Darian Furner's Battle with Personal and Health Challenges
15 hours ago
Rugby Referee Darian Furner's Battle with Personal and Health Challenges
SpaceX's Starlink to Propel Papua New Guinea's Digital Transformation
19 hours ago
SpaceX's Starlink to Propel Papua New Guinea's Digital Transformation
Latest Headlines
World News
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
15 seconds
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
Alabama's Nick Saban Perceived as Arrogant by Top Recruits: Report
18 seconds
Alabama's Nick Saban Perceived as Arrogant by Top Recruits: Report
Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change
23 seconds
Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change
From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter's Transition into Law Enforcement
39 seconds
From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter's Transition into Law Enforcement
Basdeo Panday: A Multifaceted Leader Remembered
45 seconds
Basdeo Panday: A Multifaceted Leader Remembered
Senate Democrats Criticize Biden's Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict
3 mins
Senate Democrats Criticize Biden's Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict
South Korea Close to Completing Collection of Penalties from Late President Chun Doo-hwan
3 mins
South Korea Close to Completing Collection of Penalties from Late President Chun Doo-hwan
Cricket Fiji Scrambles for Alternate Venue Amid Albert Park Closure
3 mins
Cricket Fiji Scrambles for Alternate Venue Amid Albert Park Closure
Don Read: Celebrated Montana Grizzlies Coach Passes Away at 90
3 mins
Don Read: Celebrated Montana Grizzlies Coach Passes Away at 90
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app