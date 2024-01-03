en English
Papua New Guinea

Ginug Youths Pledge Respect and Change in Reconciliation Ceremony

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
It was a momentous occasion in Wampar LLG, Huon Gulf district, as a group of young individuals from ward four, the Ginug youths of Omsiss, stood in the face of their community in a reconciliation ceremony with their parents. The event, graced with the presence of representatives from the Correctional Service and the police force, marked a turning point in the relationship between the youths and their elders.

Youths Pledge to Alter Behavior

During the ceremony, the youths made a solemn pledge to alter their behavior, particularly addressing their lack of respect for parents and community leaders, in the forthcoming year and beyond. Spearheading this promise of change, youth leader Jocky John took the stage. He openly acknowledged their past actions, such as indulgence in alcohol and swearing, which had been a source of concern for the community. With sincerity, the youths collectively apologized for their disruptive behavior and expressed a desire to usher in positive changes.

Pastor Leads Dedication and Jail Representative Warns

As part of the ceremony, Pastor Martin Mapin led a dedication service for the youths. He encouraged them to seek fulfillment and meaning in their lives through productive activities, church involvement, and shunning the path of drugs and alcohol. In a sobering moment, Senior Inspector Hoxey Tibileo, representing the Correctional Service, took the podium. He cautioned the young individuals against activities that could lead to imprisonment. His advice to the youths was to focus on education and church, viewing these as the pillars of a successful and upright life.

Call for Parental Guidance

Furthermore, Inspector Tibileo did not just address the youths. He also called on the parents present at the ceremony to play their part. He stressed the importance of inculcating good ethics and behaviors in their children. His message was clear – parents must take an active role in fostering respect and positive development in their children. The ceremony was a pivotal moment for the Ginug youths and their community, marking a collective commitment to growth, respect, and mutual understanding.

Papua New Guinea
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

