Farmset Goroka Branch Unveils New Showroom Experience with Exclusive Offers

Farmset, a leading supplier in the agricultural sector, celebrated the soft opening of its Goroka branch in the Eastern Highlands Province, marking a significant shift from traditional counter-service to an immersive showroom experience. The event, held yesterday, aims to revolutionize how customers interact with farm tools, machines, chemicals, feeds, and accessories by allowing them direct access before purchase decisions. Special incentives were offered, including free giveaways to the first 50 customers purchasing two bags of stock feeds and a raffle draw for back-to-school packs.

Enhancing Customer Engagement

The transition to a showroom-based service model is designed to foster a deeper connection between the products and the consumers. By moving away from a purely transactional approach, Farmset Goroka intends to create an environment where farmers and agricultural enthusiasts can explore, learn, and make informed decisions about the tools and supplies they require for their operations. This change reflects a broader trend in retail, where experiential spaces are increasingly valued over traditional sales methods.

Exclusive Offers and Incentives

As part of the celebration, Farmset introduced several customer incentives to draw attention to the new showroom and its extensive product range. The first 50 customers to purchase two bags of stock feeds were rewarded with special giveaways, adding an extra layer of excitement to the shopping experience. Additionally, a raffle draw for valuable back-to-school packs was announced, targeting customers who have made purchases since January. Farmset encourages all eligible customers to keep their phones within reach for the draw.

Looking Towards the Future

The soft opening of the Goroka branch's showroom is just the beginning of Farmset's plan to redefine agricultural retail in the Eastern Highlands Province. By prioritizing customer experience and engagement, the company is setting a new standard for service in the industry. This strategic move not only strengthens Farmset's position in the market but also signals a promising future for the agricultural community in the region. As Farmset continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the benefits to farmers and the broader agricultural sector are expected to grow exponentially.