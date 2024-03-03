ExxonMobil PNG and NGBRC Empower Conservation Efforts in Papua New Guinea

ExxonMobil PNG Limited, the operator of PNG LNG Project, is collaborating with the New Guinea Binatang Research Centre (NGBRC) to bolster conservation and research capacity in Papua New Guinea, focusing on preserving its rich biodiversity. This partnership aims to nurture local talent through education and training, enhancing efforts to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.

Tera Shandro, Chairperson and Managing Director of ExxonMobil PNG, emphasizes the company's commitment to protecting the natural ecosystems surrounding its operations. The initiative includes sponsoring students for Master's and PhD degrees in conservation fields and offering training courses for community conservation practitioners, with a strong focus on sustainable conservational outcomes.

Building Capacity for Conservation

Through its Biodiversity Offset program initiated in 2010, ExxonMobil PNG has been actively engaging stakeholders, including the PNG Government, to lay the groundwork for lasting conservation achievements. The collaboration with NGBRC facilitates the Enhancing Conservation Capacity Program, which supports higher education in conservation for Papua New Guineans and fosters the development of community-based conservation efforts.

Empowering Future Conservation Leaders

Funded by ExxonMobil PNG, the program supports two Master's students at the Papua New Guinea University of Technology and three PhD candidates at the University of South Bohemia and the Biology Centre of the Czech Academy of Science. The research topics range from maximizing soil nutrients for agriculture to understanding the defense mechanisms of tropical trees against insect herbivores. Additionally, community-based conservation training aims to elevate local leaders into Community Ranger roles, enhancing their capability to lead conservation efforts.

Annual Training and Global Collaboration

ExxonMobil PNG's support for conservation education is unprecedented in the country, marking a significant step towards fostering global collaboration in environmental preservation. The annual Conservation Rangers Training Course, supported by ExxonMobil PNG, invites participants from various organizations to share experiences and learnings, further enriching the conservation landscape in Papua New Guinea.

The partnership between ExxonMobil PNG and NGBRC is a pioneering effort in integrating commercial interests with environmental stewardship. By investing in the education and training of local conservation leaders, this collaboration not only protects Papua New Guinea's unique biodiversity but also contributes to global efforts in combating climate change and biodiversity loss. The initiative sets a precedent for how commercial entities can play a crucial role in environmental conservation.