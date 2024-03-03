Enga Police Search for Three Women Following Viral Sorcery Kidnapping Video

Enga police are intensively searching for three women involved in a controversial incident highlighted by a viral video, where they were accused of sorcery and kidnapped by the relatives of a sick girl in Paima village, Porgera. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and concern, underscoring the persistent issue of witchcraft accusations in the province. Provincial Police Commander Superintendent George Kakas has publicly condemned the kidnapping, emphasizing the need for a serious approach to address the phenomenon of witch hunting in the region.

Sorcery Accusation and Kidnapping Incident

The disturbing event unfolded after a video surfaced online, showing three women allegedly involved in a ritual to "restore the heart" of a sick girl, leading to their kidnapping by the girl's father. In a desperate plea, the father demanded the women to "return life" to his daughter, believing their sorcery was the cause of her illness. Following the ritual depicted in the video, the women were released, but the girl remains missing, adding to the urgency of the police search.

Police Condemnation and Action

Superintendent George Kakas has voiced his strong disapproval of the actions taken by the girl's relatives, criticizing the kidnapping and threats made against the women. He highlighted the broader issue of witch hunting in Enga province, describing it as a widespread problem that has not been taken seriously enough. Police efforts are now focused on locating the three women to gather more information about the incident and to address the underlying issues contributing to such beliefs and actions within the community.

Community and Cultural Implications

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the cultural and societal factors that perpetuate beliefs in sorcery and witchcraft in certain regions. It underscores the challenges faced by authorities in addressing deeply ingrained superstitions and the dangerous consequences they can have for individuals accused of sorcery. The police's investigation into this incident is seen as a critical step towards addressing and mitigating the harmful impacts of such beliefs on the community.

The search for the three women and the missing girl continues to be a priority for Enga police, as they work to uncover the truth behind the viral video and take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. This case serves as a stark reminder of the complexities surrounding traditional beliefs and their impact on modern society, prompting a call for increased awareness, education, and intervention to protect vulnerable individuals from harm.