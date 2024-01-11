en English
Papua New Guinea

Deadly Riots Erupt in Papua New Guinea’s Major Cities: 15 Dead

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Deadly Riots Erupt in Papua New Guinea's Major Cities: 15 Dead

Unprecedented violence has rocked Papua New Guinea, leaving at least 15 people dead in the country’s two largest cities: Port Moresby and Lae. According to the police commissioner’s report on Thursday, the scale and severity of the riots have sparked grave concerns about the safety and stability of the region. The significant implications of such civil unrest in these major urban centers cannot be underestimated, both for the local population and in a broader national context.

Dispute Sparks Unrest

The unrest was triggered by a pay dispute among police officers, soldiers, prison staff, and public servants. This dispute spiraled into violence and lawlessness, resulting in widespread rioting and looting. Amid the chaos, businesses were set on fire, and citizens were robbed and assaulted. The Prime Minister, while admitting to the stress and duress in Port Moresby, assured that the violence had eased and measures were being taken to restore order.

Government Response and Implications

In response to the escalating violence, additional police and defense forces have been deployed. The Prime Minister has called for protesting police officers to report back for duty and assured them that their concerns were being addressed. However, the country continues to grapple with tribal violence and civil unrest. In a bid to improve the situation in the long term, the government aims to increase the number of police officers from 6,000 to 26,000.

International Concerns and Monitoring

The situation in Papua New Guinea has drawn the attention of international observers. The US Embassy has issued warnings of potential further unrest while the Australian government and other international entities keep a close watch on the unfolding situation. The death toll underscores the intense nature of the unrest and the challenges faced by authorities in restoring order. Several MPs have resigned from the government in response to the violence, raising concerns about a potential vote of no confidence in Prime Minister James Marape’s leadership.

Papua New Guinea Safety
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Papua New Guinea

