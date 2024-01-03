en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Papua New Guinea

Bank of South Pacific Staff Share Christmas Cheer with Local Orphanage

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:23 pm EST
Bank of South Pacific Staff Share Christmas Cheer with Local Orphanage

In a display of warmth and generosity that captures the true spirit of Christmas, the staff of the Bank of South Pacific (BSP) at the Waigani Head Office in Papua New Guinea, have made a significant contribution to their local community. The employees, driven by a sense of social responsibility, personally donated gifts to the children at the Tembari Children’s Care, a local orphanage.

Banking on Generosity

Amelia Minnopu, BSP’s Corporate Sponsorship Manager, voiced the sense of fulfillment the bank feels as a socially responsible organization. She expressed the joy they derive from making the orphans smile, and the importance of giving back to the community. For the staff at BSP, making Christmas special for children who are less fortunate and do not have the opportunity to celebrate with parents and family, is a vital part of their holiday celebrations.

Lighting Up the Festive Season

This generous act stands as a testament to the true meaning of Christmas; it’s about sharing love and care with those around us. The impact of this donation was not lost on the children’s caregivers. Hayward Sagembo, Founder and Director of Tembari Children’s Care, expressed his gratitude towards BSP for their unexpected donation, emphasizing how it helped to make each child in their program feel special during the festive season.

Corporate Social Responsibility in Action

Through this heartfelt gesture, BSP has not only brought smiles to the faces of the children at Tembari Children’s Care, but has also set an example for other corporations. The act shows how companies can integrate social responsibility into their operations and use their resources to bring about positive change in their communities. The generosity of the BSP staff is a beacon of hope, highlighting the power of collective action in making a difference in people’s lives.

0
Papua New Guinea
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Threat to Power Supply in East New Britain Amidst Theft at PNG Power Limited's Warehouse

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Court Orders By-Election After Dismissing Incumbent MP's Election on Bribery Charges

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Lae's Informal Vanilla Trade: A Lifeline for Local Farmers

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Jordan's Escalating Drug Crime Crisis: A Decade of Rising Offenses

By Ebenezer Mensah

Olli Mtt: The Unwavering Force Behind Detroit Red Wings' Defense ...
@Accidents · 8 hours
Olli Mtt: The Unwavering Force Behind Detroit Red Wings' Defense ...
heart comment 0
Epstein’s Web Unveiled: Release of Crucial Documents Sends Shockwaves

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Epstein's Web Unveiled: Release of Crucial Documents Sends Shockwaves
2023: A Year of Milestones for Female Athletes in Sports Endorsements

By Waqas Arain

2023: A Year of Milestones for Female Athletes in Sports Endorsements
Phil Jasper Appointed as President of Raytheon, Succeeding Wesley D. Kremer

By Nimrah Khatoon

Phil Jasper Appointed as President of Raytheon, Succeeding Wesley D. Kremer
Anguilla Shaken: Deadly Shooting Sparks Urgent Police Investigation

By Israel Ojoko

Anguilla Shaken: Deadly Shooting Sparks Urgent Police Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Pressing for Progress: German Hospital Reform Debate Heats Up
42 seconds
Pressing for Progress: German Hospital Reform Debate Heats Up
Timberwolves Contemplate Trading Kyle Anderson: Defense vs. Offense
2 mins
Timberwolves Contemplate Trading Kyle Anderson: Defense vs. Offense
Newcastle United's Unsuccessful Pursuit of Jobe Bellingham and FA Cup Anticipation
2 mins
Newcastle United's Unsuccessful Pursuit of Jobe Bellingham and FA Cup Anticipation
FoxZilla: The Street-Legal Race Car Now Available for Purchase
2 mins
FoxZilla: The Street-Legal Race Car Now Available for Purchase
Global Infant Incubators Market to Reach US$ 471.0 Million by 2031
3 mins
Global Infant Incubators Market to Reach US$ 471.0 Million by 2031
Usman Khawaja Highlights David Warner's Evolution Ahead of Their Final Cricket Match
4 mins
Usman Khawaja Highlights David Warner's Evolution Ahead of Their Final Cricket Match
Thrilling Victories in Recent High School Basketball Games
4 mins
Thrilling Victories in Recent High School Basketball Games
Saim Ayub Shines Amidst Tense Match; Aamer Jamal Catalyzes Australian Collapse
4 mins
Saim Ayub Shines Amidst Tense Match; Aamer Jamal Catalyzes Australian Collapse
Families of Gaza Hostages Protest Outside Israeli Defense Minister's Home
6 mins
Families of Gaza Hostages Protest Outside Israeli Defense Minister's Home
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
5 hours
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
6 hours
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
7 hours
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed
7 hours
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed
Jordan's Escalating Drug Crime Crisis: A Decade of Rising Offenses
8 hours
Jordan's Escalating Drug Crime Crisis: A Decade of Rising Offenses
Olli Mtt: The Unwavering Force Behind Detroit Red Wings' Defense
8 hours
Olli Mtt: The Unwavering Force Behind Detroit Red Wings' Defense
Epstein's Web Unveiled: Release of Crucial Documents Sends Shockwaves
8 hours
Epstein's Web Unveiled: Release of Crucial Documents Sends Shockwaves
2023: A Year of Milestones for Female Athletes in Sports Endorsements
8 hours
2023: A Year of Milestones for Female Athletes in Sports Endorsements
Anguilla Shaken: Deadly Shooting Sparks Urgent Police Investigation
8 hours
Anguilla Shaken: Deadly Shooting Sparks Urgent Police Investigation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app