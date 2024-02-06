Willi Wurms and Francisco 'Don Pancho' Fernandez: Reviving Ron Calero - A Testament to Panama's Rum-Making Tradition

Swiss-Latin entrepreneur, Willi Wurms, and renowned rum maestro, Francisco "Don Pancho" Fernandez, are on a mission to rejuvenate the historic Panamanian rum brand, Ron Calero. This alliance is underpinned by their mutual commitment to tradition, quality, and heritage.

Unveiling the Tradition of Ron Calero

With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Ron Calero stands as a testament to Panama's rich rum-making tradition. Don Pancho's expertise ensures the brand's authenticity and sophisticated flavor profile remain intact. A revival of the brand intends not merely to reintroduce an alcohol brand, but to awaken a slice of Panamanian history that has remained dormant for years.

Willi Wurms, a man of diverse backgrounds - finance, luxury sectors, and entrepreneurship, is the driving force behind this venture. His international experience and versatile skill set equip him to navigate the complexities of the global rum industry. In addition, Wurms' steadfast dedication to quality and tradition is reflected in his effort to bring back Ron Calero.

Wurms' Vision for Sustainable Luxury

Apart from reviving Ron Calero, Wurms has a broad entrepreneurial journey that includes high-profile financial transactions, such as shifting over USD 1 billion in assets from UBS to a Multi-Family Office. His ventures also span sustainable luxury, where he encourages a balance between environmental preservation and the pursuit of luxuries like supercars, yachts, and private jets. Wurms' vision advocates for a future where environmentalists and luxury enthusiasts work hand-in-hand toward more sustainable luxury industries.