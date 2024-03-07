Panama Ratifies Membership with International Solar Alliance, Becomes 97th Country to Join Global Solar Coalition

New Delhi, India, witnessed a significant development in international renewable energy collaboration as Panama officially ratified its membership with the International Solar Alliance (ISA), becoming the 97th nation to join this global initiative. The event, highlighted by the Ministry of External Affairs, underscores Panama's commitment to sustainable energy and marks a new chapter in the ISA's mission to promote solar energy worldwide.

Strengthening Global Solar Alliances

The ISA, a brainchild of India and France, has evolved into a pivotal platform for international cooperation in the solar energy sector. With 116 countries signing the ISA Framework Agreement, the alliance focuses on leveraging solar energy to ensure energy security, drive energy transitions, and provide access to energy in member countries. Panama's entry into this alliance is seen as a strategic move to enhance its renewable energy capabilities and contribute to global climate change mitigation efforts.

Panama's Commitment to Renewable Energy

Ambassador Yasiel Burillo of Panama underscored the country's dedication to a greener future as he presented the Instrument of Ratification to Joint Secretary (Economic Diplomacy) Abhishekifs in New Delhi. This act not only signifies Panama's pledge to work within the ISA framework but also highlights the importance of global partnerships in advancing renewable energy solutions. Joint Secretary Abhishek Singh lauded Panama's commitment, emphasizing the critical role of international collaboration in the renewable energy sector's growth.

ISA's Expanding Influence and Impact

The ISA continues to play a crucial role in the global energy landscape, with its member countries actively working towards the common goal of harnessing solar energy. The alliance's efforts have led to significant investments in solar projects worldwide, demonstrating the potential of solar energy in driving sustainable development. Panama's membership is expected to further bolster these initiatives, opening up new avenues for cooperation and innovation in the renewable energy space.

As Panama joins forces with other ISA members, the alliance's vision of 'One Sun, One World, One Grid' moves closer to realization. This collaboration not only showcases the growing consensus on the importance of renewable energy but also sets the stage for more countries to join in the global movement towards a sustainable and energy-secure future. Panama's ratification with the ISA is a testament to the country's forward-looking energy policy and a significant step towards mitigating climate change through international cooperation.