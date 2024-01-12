Maersk Adjusts Shipping Strategy in Response to Panama Canal Drought

Due to severe drought conditions affecting the Panama Canal, Danish shipping titan Maersk has been compelled to recalibrate its cargo transport strategy, particularly for freight originating from Oceania, comprising Australia and New Zealand. The drastic reduction in water levels in the Canal has necessitated the imposition of weight and depth restrictions for vessels, thereby prompting Maersk to introduce a ‘land bridge’ as a viable alternative route.

Utilizing a Land Bridge

This crucial adjustment implies that ships from Oceania will no longer traverse the Panama Canal. Instead, they will make port at the Port of Balboa on the Pacific coast and the Port of Manzanillo on the Atlantic coast of Panama. The containers are then relocated across the isthmus via an 80-kilometer rail line, establishing a connection between the two ports to ensure uninterrupted service. Maersk plans to conduct two transits per week using this innovative method.

Response to Drought Conditions

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has been compelled to limit the number and weight of vessels traversing the canal due to the dramatically reduced and projected water levels in Gatun Lake. Despite these constraints, Maersk gives its assurance of minimal impact on its customers, with no anticipated delays for Northbound cargo destined for Philadelphia and Charleston. However, potential delays are possible for Southbound vessels.

Implications for Global Trade

Maersk has also decided to terminate its shipping route to Cartagena, Colombia. While the ACP has elevated the number of transit slots from 18 to 24 daily, this figure falls short of the regular 36 daily transits. The Canal represents a pivotal trade route, with approximately 40% of U.S. container traffic, equating to about $270 billion in cargo, passing through it annually. The dry season in Panama, typically spanning from late December to April, exerts a significant influence on the water levels. The Neo Panamax locks at the canal are equipped with a water recovery system capable of conserving 60% of the water used during transits, a feature absent in the Panamax locks.

Maersk’s decision is a strategic response to the declining cargo volume due to the drought. However, the company maintains that it is not entirely bypassing the Panama Canal, indicating the enduring significance of this global trade artery.