Irish Yachts Embark on Oyster World Rally from Antigua

Antigua's Nelson's Dockyard echoed with the boom of a cannon, fired by the Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Rodney Williams, signaling the start of the Oyster World Rally. Among the fleet of 21 Oyster yachts embarking on a 27,000-mile, 16-month adventure were two Irish yachts, Tír na nÓg and Rí-Rá. The yachts, which had arrived in Antigua in mid-December, were part of the ARC fleet, with both Irish yachts placing in the top ten.

Advertisment

Ready, Set, Sail

Before the rally's commencement, the crews underwent rigorous preparations, participating in safety training, weather briefings, and technical workshops. These preparations were overseen by the Oyster Technical and Logistics Team, ensuring a seamless start to an exciting journey. The rally, which will traverse some of the world's most spectacular cruising grounds and sailing destinations, promises to be a testament to human endurance and a celebration of the world's natural beauty.

Onwards to Panama

Advertisment

The next rendezvous point for the fleet is Panama, where they will come together in mid-February for the transit through the Panama Canal. The first stop after Antigua will be Shelter Bay, Panama. Despite the logistical challenges posed by water shortages affecting the Panama Canal, Allie Smith, the rally's director, remains optimistic about maintaining the schedule. Following Panama, the expedition will proceed to the Galapagos in early March.

An Unforgettable Journey

With the Oyster Yachts Chief Executive, Ashley Highfield, and CCO Paul Adamson, who has ties to Dun Laoghaire Harbour, present at the start, the rally began on a high note. As the yachts sail from one destination to another, they will not only be exploring new waters but also creating enduring memories. The journey is as much about the camaraderie, the shared experiences, and the collective ambition as it is about the destinations.