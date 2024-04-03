Human Rights Watch Criticizes Colombia, Panama for Migrant Protections in Darien Jungle Route

Colombia and Panama are under scrutiny for failing to adequately protect hundreds of thousands of migrants traversing the perilous Darien jungle towards the U.S., facing heightened risks of robberies and sexual violence, Human Rights Watch revealed in a recent report. The international watchdog has called for urgent cooperation between the two nations to bolster security and enhance humanitarian assistance, spotlighting the dire conditions migrants endure on this treacherous journey.

Unprecedented Migrant Crossings and Vulnerabilities

Last year witnessed a record surge in migrants, with over 520,000 individuals navigating the dense, roadless Darien jungle, doubling the figures from 2022. These migrants, predominantly fleeing Venezuela's socioeconomic turmoil, embark on a dangerous trek lasting several days, at the mercy of smugglers and exposed to extreme dangers including sexual violence and drowning. Human Rights Watch emphasizes the pressing need for Colombia and Panama to address this humanitarian crisis collectively, urging improved security measures and international support.

Recommendations for Enhanced Protection

Human Rights Watch's recommendations include appointing high-level officials to spearhead response efforts, bolstering investigations into crimes against migrants, and increasing state presence in vulnerable areas. Notably, the organization has criticized Panama's recent suspension of Doctors Without Borders, an essential medical charity aiding migrants, urging its reinstatement to address the escalating incidents of sexual violence. This call to action underscores the critical role of humanitarian groups in mitigating the crisis and the governments' responsibility to facilitate their operations.

Call for Accountability and International Support

The report highlights the lack of accountability for abuses against migrants, with crimes often going uninvestigated and unpunished due to limited resources and poor coordination between Colombian and Panamanian authorities. Human Rights Watch advocates for a comprehensive strategy that respects migrants' rights to safety, asylum, and free movement, challenging both nations to revise their policies and work closely with international partners to safeguard migrant welfare along this perilous route.