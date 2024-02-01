Cardinal José Luis Lacunza Maestrojuán Reported Missing in Panama

In an unsettling turn of events, Cardinal José Luis Lacunza Maestrojuán, a towering figure in the Catholic Church, has reportedly vanished in Chiriquí, Panama. The disappearance, which occurred on January 30, has spurred a wave of concern among the faithful, igniting an immediate investigation ordered by the public prosecutor's office.

Unraveling the Disappearance

On February 1, the Diocese of David, based in the province where the Cardinal went missing, confirmed the filing of a report with the authorities. Cardinal Lacunza, a significant figure in the Catholic Church in Panama, was appointed the first cardinal of the Catholic Church in Panama by Pope Francis in 2015. Now, the inexplicable absence of the 79-year-old member of the Order of Augustinian Recollects has left a void that the public and authorities are eager to fill.

A Call to Prayer

As the gravity of the situation sinks in, the Diocese and the Panamanian Bishops' Conference have rallied the 'holy people of God' to pray collectively for Cardinal Lacunza's safe and immediate discovery. They underscored the importance of unity and prayer among the faithful during this distressing time, reflecting the urgency and gravity of the situation.

Investigations Underway

The nation's attorney general confirmed that a group of prosecutors will aid in the investigation. As investigators travel to conduct interviews, the Panamanian Bishops' Conference and the Archdiocese of Panama have expressed concern and hope for a prompt resolution. The lack of further details on the circumstances of Cardinal Lacunza's disappearance and the unfolding search efforts adds to the tension and anticipation.

In conclusion, the sudden disappearance of Cardinal José Luis Lacunza Maestrojuán in Panama has triggered a comprehensive investigation, rallying the Catholic community in collective prayer and concern. The missing Cardinal, a beacon of faith for many, now finds himself at the center of a mystery that investigators are determined to unravel.