Cardinal José Luis Lacunza Apologizes for Unexplained Disappearance

Cardinal José Luis Lacunza, the esteemed bishop of the Diocese of David in Panama, addressed his congregation with a heartfelt apology during Sunday Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral, following his mysterious two-day disappearance. The unexpected incident, which Lacunza referred to as a 'stupid prank,' sparked considerable concern and worry among the faithful.

A Surprising Departure

The incident unfolded when Cardinal Lacunza unexpectedly drove off in a pickup truck on January 30th, a significant departure from his regular routine. His abrupt absence was immediately felt by his congregation and the larger community who are accustomed to his steadfast presence and spiritual guidance.

Relief and Gratitude

On February 1st, relief washed over the community as Cardinal Lacunza was found safe. The Diocese of David, having reported his unexplained disappearance to the police, expressed profound gratitude for the tireless efforts of the authorities. In a statement, the Diocese announced that, as a precautionary measure, Lacunza would undergo a comprehensive medical examination.

A Long History of Service

Originating from Pamplona, Spain, Cardinal Lacunza has a rich history of service in Panama. His roles have included serving as the auxiliary bishop of Panama City and bishop of Chitré, before his assignment to the Diocese of David. In 2015, his unwavering dedication to the Church was recognized by Pope Francis, who named him a cardinal. During his unanticipated absence, the diocese and local community showcased their deep concern and support through their fervent prayers.