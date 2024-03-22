90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Pineda Reveals Foot Fetish with Gino Palazzolo on Honeymoon

90 Day Fiancé stars Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo have taken their honeymoon to an unexpected level, showcasing Jasmine's newfound foot fetish. During their intimate getaway, Jasmine didn't shy away from expressing her affection for Gino's feet, a moment that has sparked both amusement and surprise among fans of the show. Beyond their playful explorations, the couple also shared their aspirations to grow their family, highlighting a deepening of their bond since marrying in June 2023.
Unconventional Love Languages
Jasmine, 37, and Gino, 52, decided to celebrate their honeymoon in a unique manner, opting for a night in a tent which quickly turned into a showcase of Jasmine's affection for Gino's feet. "I am obsessed with my man's feet," Jasmine confessed, linking her attraction to Gino wearing sandals and revealing her foot fetish for the first time. This candid admission adds a new layer to their relationship, illustrating the couple's comfort and openness with each other.
Expanding the Family
The honeymoon wasn't just about unconventional expressions of love; it also served as a platform for the couple to discuss their future plans. Eager to add to their family, Jasmine and Gino shared their attempts to conceive, bringing a serious note to their playful escapades. This discussion provided a glimpse into the couple's shared goals and dreams, further solidifying their commitment to each other and to building a life together.
A Crush Revealed
In a surprising twist, Jasmine also disclosed her crush on fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Nikki Exotika, a revelation that added an unexpected dimension to her relationship with Gino. Jasmine's openness about her attractions, including her past relationships with women, underscores the couple's unconventional and non-judgmental approach to their partnership. This candidness, while shocking to some, exemplifies the diverse and complex nature of love and attraction within the 90 Day Fiancé universe.
As Jasmine and Gino navigate their new life together, their willingness to embrace each other's quirks and desires speaks volumes about their relationship. Their honeymoon adventures, coupled with their plans for the future and Jasmine's candid revelations, offer a compelling look into the evolving dynamics of their marriage. While unconventional, their story is a testament to the myriad ways love can manifest and thrive, even in the public eye.