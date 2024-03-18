Palestinians in Gaza ‘on verge of famine’ amid Israeli war, UN agency warns

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) sounded the alarm on Sunday, highlighting the dire situation in Gaza where the population teeters on the edge of famine. This warning comes in the wake of a devastating military offensive by Israel following a Hamas attack, which has led to significant loss of life and a humanitarian disaster. The blockade imposed by Israel has exacerbated the situation, leaving residents, especially in the northern parts of Gaza, facing severe starvation.

Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis

Since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, the conflict has resulted in nearly 1,200 fatalities. More than 31,600 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have lost their lives, and nearly 73,700 others have been injured. The Israeli offensive has not only caused massive casualties but has also led to the displacement of 85% of Gaza's population. The UN reports that 60% of the enclave's infrastructure is now damaged or destroyed, severely impacting access to food, clean water, and medicine.

International Accusations and Legal Actions

Amid this backdrop of violence and suffering, Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling issued in January demands that Tel Aviv halt genocidal acts immediately and ensure that civilians in Gaza receive necessary humanitarian aid. This judicial move underscores the international community's concern over the conduct of the conflict and the pressing need to address the humanitarian crisis.

Efforts Towards Ceasefire and Aid

Efforts to negotiate a ceasefire have seen little progress, with talks expected to resume in Qatar. The focus remains on facilitating the safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected. UNRWA emphasizes the critical importance of sustained access throughout the Gaza Strip for the survival of its people. As the international community watches closely, the plight of Gaza's residents underlines the urgent need for a resolution to the conflict and a lifting of the blockade to alleviate the humanitarian disaster.

The situation in Gaza is a stark reminder of the devastating human cost of conflict and the importance of international intervention to prevent further loss of life and suffering. As discussions continue and the world calls for peace, the residents of Gaza wait in hope for relief and a path towards rebuilding their lives amidst the ruins of war.