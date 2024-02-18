Palestinian Workers in Crisis: Biden Administration Seeks Solutions for Financial Lifeline

The Palestinian worker's dilemma: Kamal Karaja, once a thriving construction worker in Israel earning $3,500 per month, now sells firewood to scrape by after losing his work permit due to the Hamas-Israel conflict. His story is one of many, as the Biden administration seeks solutions to the Palestinian Authority's (PA) looming financial crisis.

U.S. Searches for Ways to Support Palestinian Authority Amid Financial Crisis

The Biden administration is searching for ways to support the Palestinian Authority (PA) financially, as it faces a potential funding crisis that could impact U.S. aspirations for the organization to govern Gaza after the Israel-Hamas war. Palestinian officials have warned that the PA may run out of money for essential government services and salaries as soon as late February.

Due to legal restrictions that prevent direct contributions to the PA, the U.S. is looking into alternative avenues, while also urging allies to boost their financial support. The PA's financial woes began during the Trump administration, when aid was cut, and worsened after Israel suspended tax revenue following the Hamas attacks on October 7.

Impact on Palestinian Workers

The suspension of work permits for Palestinians in Israel has left around 200,000 workers unemployed, mainly in the West Bank. This decision has not only affected individual workers like Kamal Karaja but also devastated local economies. The workers contributed $3.2 billion annually to the Palestinian economy, with most employed in construction.

Israel plans to replace these workers with over 60,000 laborers from India, China, Moldova, Sri Lanka, and Thailand this year. However, critics argue that it will be difficult to replace the expertise of Palestinian workers in various sectors.

U.S. Concerns and Potential Solutions

U.S. officials are concerned that without a revenue boost, the PA may become vulnerable to extremist groups and overwhelmed by a deteriorating security situation in the West Bank. The financial crisis has been ongoing since 2020, and senior Palestinian officials hope that international pressure will expedite the transfer of much-needed funds.

One potential solution is the transfer of frozen tax revenues to Norway for safekeeping until an arrangement can be reached that addresses Israel's concerns about funding Hamas. Israel agreed to this plan in January, but some issues still need to be resolved.

In the meantime, workers like Kamal Karaja continue to struggle, with no end in sight. "We thank God that we are still able to provide food and water to our families," he says. "But I can only last another month."

As the situation unfolds, the U.S. and its allies must navigate the complexities of providing financial support to the Palestinian Authority, balancing legal restrictions and geopolitical considerations while addressing the human toll of the ongoing crisis.