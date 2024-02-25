Yemen's Presidential Protection Brigades Donate 45 Million Riyals in Solidarity with Palestinian Resistance

In a move that underscores the deep-rooted solidarity and unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, Yemen's Presidential Protection Brigades have taken a significant step by donating 45 million riyals to Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza Strip. The financial aid, facilitated on February 25, 2024, in Sana'a by Hassan Al-Hamran, the pivotal figure in Ansar Allah responsible for the Palestinian dossier, aims to bolster the resistance operations against the Zionist-American forces. This gesture of support was warmly received by representatives from the Islamic Jihad movement and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine during a solemn ceremony.

A Testament to Yemen's Steadfastness

Colonel Sharif Tariq Sharif and Brigadier General Sharif, in their addresses, highlighted the sacrifices and the unwavering resolve of the Yemeni armed forces and people in championing the Palestinian struggle and defending the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Their speeches painted a vivid picture of Yemen's commitment, despite facing its own set of challenges, to supporting the Palestinian resistance. This act of solidarity is not just a financial contribution; it's a message to the world about Yemen's firm stance against the Zionist occupation and its actions.

International Critique and Palestinian Gratitude

The representatives of the Palestinian factions expressed their gratitude for Yemen's support, stressing its significance in these trying times. They did not hold back in criticizing the international community and regimes that have normalized relations with Israel, accusing them of complicity in the oppression of Palestinians. This financial aid from Yemen, amidst its own tumultuous context, signifies a profound brotherhood and shared commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Amidst Regional Tensions

The backdrop of this donation is a period of heightened tensions and increased military activities in the region. Yemen's Armed Forces have recently escalated their operations against US and Israeli interests, in a show of support for Palestinians. These operations have included missile and drone strikes against US oil tankers and warships, in response to the Israeli regime's war and siege on Gaza. Meanwhile, retaliatory strikes by US and UK forces have targeted Yemen, marking a dangerous escalation in the conflict. The Yemeni government has voiced its readiness to further escalate its military operations should the aggression on Gaza not cease, promising "surprises" if the standoff continues.

These developments highlight the complex and interconnected nature of regional politics, where acts of solidarity can intertwine with broader geopolitical dynamics. Yemen's donation to the Palestinian resistance factions is a compelling narrative of resilience, solidarity, and the ongoing struggle for sovereignty and dignity in the face of formidable challenges.