Human Rights

WHO Pleads for Aid Access Amid Cancellations of Humanitarian Missions in Gaza

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
In a heartfelt plea, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) chief has called on Israel to pave the way for the delivery of humanitarian aid and to establish secure access in the northern Gaza region. This plea came after the WHO was forced to cancel a series of missions since December 26, 2024, due to imposed restrictions. This situation sheds light on the enduring conflict and the humanitarian challenges that the Gaza Strip grapples with, where access to essential services and supplies is frequently obstructed by political and security constraints.

The Dire Need for Aid in Gaza

The Gaza Strip’s situation is marked by a desperate need for humanitarian assistance, particularly food. Delivering this aid has been fraught with difficulties owing to hostilities and evacuation orders. Notably, six planned WHO humanitarian missions have been cancelled since December 26th. This hold-up in aid delivery across Gaza profoundly affects the populace, with the UN health agency unable to reach northern Gaza for two weeks. Coordinated movement requests have been denied, causing significant delays in aid delivery.

Health System Collapse and Aid Delivery Challenges

Critical information emphasizes the collapse of the health system in the Gaza Strip. The challenge of transporting humanitarian supplies into Gaza, the impact on hospitals and medical staff, and the forced cancellation of six planned missions to the northern parts of Gaza Strip since December 26, paint a grim picture. The World Health Organization cancelled yet another planned medical aid mission to Gaza on Wednesday, citing security concerns.

WHO’s Call to Action

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that it was the sixth mission to northern Gaza cancelled by the UN agency. The reasons were that requests to visit had not been approved or assurances over security were not provided since its last visit on December 26. ‘Intense bombardment, restrictions on movement, fuel shortage, and interrupted communications make it impossible for WHO and our partners to reach those in need,’ he stated during a virtual press conference from Geneva. ‘We call on Israel to approve requests by WHO and other partners to deliver humanitarian aid.’

The WHO’s plea underlines the critical need for medical and humanitarian assistance in conflict zones. It also highlights the crucial role international organizations can play in advocating for and facilitating such aid. The inability of the organization to execute its missions reveals the intricacies of operating in regions where governance and military considerations often obstruct the delivery of essential health services to civilian populations.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

