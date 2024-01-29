WHO Chief Appeals for Continued Support to UNRWA Amid Funding Withdrawals

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has raised a compelling appeal to international donors, urging them not to retract financial support from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). This urgent plea is a response to the recent cessation of funds by certain Western donors, following allegations made by Israel that implicated UNRWA staff members in an October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The Gravity of the Situation

The WHO chief's call underscores the gravity of the situation facing the people in Gaza, who are heavily dependent on the aid provided by UNRWA. Ghebreyesus emphasized the potential ramifications of withdrawing funding at this critical juncture, drawing attention to the harm it could inflict on those who are in dire need of assistance.

Funding Cuts and Humanitarian Implications

The suspension of financial support to UNRWA could have far-reaching humanitarian implications. The WHO's concern is palpable, and the organization has taken a firm stance in supporting the vulnerable populations who are most affected by these funding cuts.

The WHO's Stand on Impartiality and Service

Ghebreyesus also took the opportunity to refute Israel's accusations of collusion between WHO and Hamas. He underscored the impartiality of the WHO and the organization's unwavering commitment to serving the vulnerable, irrespective of the political terrain. This stance is a testament to the WHO's overarching mission of promoting health, keeping the world safe, and serving the vulnerable – a mission that is significantly challenged by the current funding cuts to UNRWA.