Warning from the Captive Club: Palestinian Prisoners at Risk of Death

Amid the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, the conditions of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody have worsened, according to Abdullah Zaghari, president of the Palestinian Prisoner Club. This deterioration comes at a particularly sensitive time as negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas face numerous obstacles. Zaghari's recent statements shed light on the grim reality faced by these detainees, highlighting an urgent humanitarian issue that demands international attention.

Alarming Decline in Prison Conditions

Zaghari has raised the alarm over the potentially fatal consequences of the declining conditions in Israeli prisons, particularly for Palestinian detainees. He emphasized the "ongoing brutal attacks against them and the policy of medical negligence," painting a dire picture of what he describes as an "invisible battlefield." These claims are supported by accounts from lawyers who, after visits to facilities like Majdou and Negev, confirm the dangerous and difficult conditions facing the prisoners.

Targeted Attacks and Solitary Confinement

The plight of Marwan Barghouti, a prominent figure among the detainees, underscores the severity of the situation. Having spent 22 years in detention, much of it in solitary confinement, Barghouti and other leaders of the captive Fatah movement have been subject to "direct and continuous targeting and brutal attacks," according to Zaghari. These actions, allegedly following directives from Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, aim to restrict prisoners' rights and exacerbate their suffering.

Isolation and Lack of Accountability

Further complicating the issue is the isolation experienced by prisoners' families, particularly those from the Gaza Strip. Zaghari reports that these families are often left in the dark about the condition and whereabouts of their loved ones, who are held in army camps under inhumane conditions. This lack of transparency and accountability, coupled with the daily attacks on detainees, highlights a pressing need for international oversight and intervention to prevent further humanitarian crises.