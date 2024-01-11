en English
Military

Video Emerges of Troop Carrier Destruction Amidst Gaza Strip Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
In a video surfacing on the Military Wave, a troop carrier is seen being destroyed in the Maghazi camp, located in the central Gaza Strip. The video, while providing no additional context, outlines a significant event that could potentially be linked to ongoing tensions and conflicts in the region.

Israeli Strikes and the Rising Death Toll

Recent Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip have caused significant damage to residential buildings, hospitals, and ambulances, resulting in the deaths of many Palestinians. With a focus on specific areas in the territory, the Israeli military operations have yielded hundreds of casualties. The war, triggered by Hamas’ attack into southern Israel, has resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people, with militants taking some 250 others hostage. Israel’s air, ground, and sea assault in Gaza has killed more than 23,000 people, two-thirds of whom are women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

International Response and Future Plans

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a trip to the Middle East to address the tensions and seek postwar plans for Gaza, including a reformed Palestinian Authority governing Gaza once the war is over. The International Court of Justice heard arguments accusing Israel of breaching the United Nations Genocide Convention, with South Africa arguing that Israel’s bombing campaign justified a plausible claim of ‘genocidal acts’. The war has caused a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with shortages of food, water, fuel, and medicine, and only a few hospitals partly functioning.

Healthcare Crisis Amidst Conflict

Injured Palestinians are pouring into al-Aqsa Hospital in the central Gaza Strip as exhausted medics try to help casualties from Israel’s ground assault and bombardment. The hospital is running out of medical supplies, and many medics fear coming under attack and having to flee. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that Israel’s military had targeted one of its ambulances, killing four medical workers and two injured people being transported inside. The hospital is struggling to cope with the influx of patients, with doctors and nurses working 24-hour shifts and treating patients on the floor due to lack of beds.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

