UNRWA Says Threat to Operations in Gaza Beyond February Without Funding Resumption

As the first month of 2024 winds down, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, faces a dire financial crisis that threatens to suspend its operations in Gaza and across the region by the end of February. This predicament stems from the decision by several donor countries, prominently the United States, Germany, and Britain, to withhold their financial contributions to the agency.

Allegations and Funding Suspension

These dramatic funding cuts were instigated by allegations implicating 12 UNRWA staff members in the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas in southern Israel. This startling accusation led to the suspension of monetary aid by a host of Western countries, casting a dark shadow over the crucial aid and services provided by UNRWA to millions of Palestinians in the Middle East.

Impending Humanitarian Crisis

The funding cuts have amplified concerns about the agency's ability to sustain its operations, particularly in Gaza. This region is already grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis, and the withdrawal of UNRWA's support could spell disaster. The UNRWA, which employs 13,000 personnel in Gaza, serves as the primary organization supporting the local population. With a potential famine looming, the UNRWA has warned that 40 percent of Gaza's population is at risk.

Call for Resumption of Funding

In light of these critical conditions, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged countries to reconsider their cessation of donations. The list of countries that have paused funding spans the globe, including the United States, France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Britain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, Finland, and Japan. However, the UNRWA spokesperson has emphasized the critical nature of the situation, stating that without a resumption of funding, the agency's ability to continue providing services and operations will be jeopardized, affecting the vast region including Gaza.