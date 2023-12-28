UNRWA: 40% of Gaza’s Population Nearing Famine as Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has raised a distressing alarm, announcing that 40% of Gaza’s population is teetering on the brink of famine. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is rapidly deteriorating, with catastrophic hunger levels surging and food reserves dwindling.

UNRWA’s Efforts Amidst Overwhelming Challenges

UNRWA is striving to mitigate the crisis, distributing flour to families and serving hot meals in schools that have morphed into makeshift shelters. Yet, the shelters are grappling with severe overcrowding, accommodating four times their intended capacity. This has led to an ever-increasing shortage of food. Thomas White, the director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza, painted a grim picture of the daily fight for survival, as people scramble for adequate food and water. Given the dire circumstances, UNRWA has appealed for a humanitarian ceasefire, presenting it as the last beacon of hope.

Israeli Government’s Response and Criticism

The Israeli government, represented by spokesperson Eylon Levy, has fired back at the UN, blaming its perceived inefficiencies for exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The government alleges that aid sent to Gaza’s civilians is often misappropriated by Hamas, insinuating UNRWA’s complicity in the process. Levy also attributed the recent shutdown of the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom border crossing, a vital lifeline for Gaza, to UNRWA’s logistical failures.

Escalating Tensions and Displacement

Tensions escalated in the aftermath of a Hamas attack inside southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in approximately 1,200 casualties. Israel has since clamped down on Gaza, imposing an almost total blockade. It has demanded that all aid be inspected by Israel and intermittently disrupted utilities and communications within the region. As a result of these measures, over 85% of Gaza’s population has been displaced to the southern part of the region, further aggravating the humanitarian crisis.

International Aid and Appointment of Sigrid Kaag

Amidst the dire situation, the United Nations has appointed Sigrid Kaag, a former Dutch politician, as the U.N. coordinator for humanitarian aid to Gaza. Kaag’s appointment comes in the face of escalating needs in Gaza, where over 2 million civilians are in desperate need of food, water, and medicine. Kaag, with her extensive experience in political, humanitarian, and development affairs, is expected to expedite the delivery of aid and ensure its equitable distribution amongst Gaza’s beleaguered population.