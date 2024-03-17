UNICEF Reports Over 13,000 Children Dead in Gaza, Criticizes Israel for Blocking Aid

UNICEF has highlighted a harrowing situation in Gaza where over 13,000 children have tragically lost their lives due to the Israeli offensive, with many victims facing severe malnutrition. Catherine Russell, the Executive Director of UNICEF, conveyed the dire circumstances to CBS, emphasizing the unprecedented rate of child mortality and the bureaucratic hurdles hindering aid delivery.

Unprecedented Child Mortality Rate

The Israeli attack on Gaza has not only resulted in a high death toll but has also left thousands of children severely malnourished. According to UNICEF's Executive Director, Catherine Russell, the situation is so grave that children in hospital wards for severe anemia and malnutrition lack the energy even to cry. This alarming scenario underscores the urgent necessity for humanitarian aid and support.

Challenges in Delivering Aid

Russell outlined significant bureaucratic obstacles that have complicated efforts to get aid trucks into Gaza. The international community has sharply criticized Israel for the humanitarian crisis, with accusations of blocking essential aid deliveries to the strip. This blockade has exacerbated the situation, leading to shortages of vital supplies and further endangering the lives of Gaza's children.

International Criticism and Call for Action

The death toll and hunger crisis in Gaza have sparked intense international criticism of Israel. The global community is calling for immediate action to alleviate the suffering and ensure that aid can reach those in need. The ongoing blockade and military offensive have pushed a significant portion of Gaza's population into internal displacement, creating a humanitarian crisis that demands urgent attention.