Palestine

Underground Warfare: Palestinian Fighter Uses Tunnel to Attack Tank

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:39 am EST
Underground Warfare: Palestinian Fighter Uses Tunnel to Attack Tank

In a recent incident from the ongoing conflict in Gaza, an underground tunnel was used by a Palestinian fighter affiliated with the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, to launch a surprise attack on a tank. The tactic was simple, yet effective: the fighter excavated the earth atop the tunnel to emerge directly beneath the tank, catching it off-guard. This method of warfare, leveraging the element of surprise and the strategic advantage of underground networks, is increasingly being used by militant groups in the region.

The Role of Underground Tunnels in Modern Warfare

Underground tunnels have been a contentious issue in the Israel-Palestine conflict, often leading to further escalation in military responses and countermeasures. The Al-Qassam Brigades claim that they have used such tactics to inflict casualties on Israeli troops and damage Israeli tanks. However, this incident highlights the risk associated with such tactics, as the fighter attempting to plant an explosive device on the tank was unsuccessful and forced to retreat. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded by demolishing the house believed to be associated with the attack, escalating tensions further.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The continued conflict has caused significant civilian casualties and infrastructural damage. Gaza has been left in ruins, with a majority of its infrastructure damaged or destroyed and a significant number of its residents displaced. The death toll is believed to be near 21,700, including civilians. This has led to a humanitarian crisis, with displaced Palestinians grappling with poor living conditions, high food prices, and medical supply shortages.

Political Implications and International Pressure

Despite growing international pressure to cease hostilities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war against Hamas. The ongoing conflict and its associated tactics, such as the use of underground tunnels for surprise attacks, are indicative of the deep-seated tensions and complex political dynamics at play in this region.

Palestine
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

