UN Staff in West Bank Face Harassment, Obstruction by Israeli Military Since Oct. 7

Since October 7, UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) staff working in the occupied West Bank have encountered systematic harassment and obstruction by the Israeli military and authorities, as revealed in internal UN documents. These actions have significantly impacted the agency's operations, which include 96 schools and 43 health clinics serving 871,000 registered refugees. Recorded incidents involve incursions, misuse of facilities, and military activities leading to harm against UN properties and personnel.

Systematic Campaign of Obstruction

The internal UNRWA documents detail a distressing pattern of interference by Israeli forces, including verbal abuse, identity checks, searches, and even physical assaults on staff. One alarming report recounts an incident where two UNRWA staff were stopped, blindfolded, handcuffed, and beaten by soldiers. Furthermore, Israeli customs delays of critical medical supplies have jeopardized health services, with a significant shipment held up in Jordan for months before its eventual release.

Violations and Military Incursions

Violations of UN privileges and immunities have been frequent, with armed entries into UNRWA facilities and damage to property. Israeli troops have also utilized UNRWA facilities during military operations, further endangering staff and refugees. One egregious incident involved Israeli forces breaking into an UNRWA health center, removing the UN flag, and leaving behind spent ammunition. Such acts have raised serious concerns about respect for international norms and the safety of humanitarian workers.

Impact on Operations and Access

The harassment has severely hampered UNRWA's ability to operate effectively. Restrictions on movement and unpredictable access procedures have disrupted operational planning, especially in areas like the Al Arroub refugee camp, which has faced severe access constraints. UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma has highlighted these incidents as part of a broader pattern of harassment against the agency, stressing the negative implications for stability and economic hardship in the West Bank.

This campaign of obstruction against UN staff raises critical questions about the challenges faced by international humanitarian organizations in conflict zones. It underscores the importance of ensuring safe and unhindered access for those providing essential services to vulnerable populations. The situation in the West Bank highlights the complex interplay of security, politics, and humanitarian work, urging the international community to reflect on the mechanisms of support and protection for those caught in the crossfire of protracted conflicts.