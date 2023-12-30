en English
Palestine

UN Security Council Passes Resolution for Aid Deliveries to Gaza Amid Conflict

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:47 am EST
UN Security Council Passes Resolution for Aid Deliveries to Gaza Amid Conflict

In a decisive move, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution, urging substantial aid deliveries to Gaza amidst escalating conflict. The resolution, however, stopped short of demanding an instant ceasefire. Instead, it sought conditions to pave the way for a sustained cessation of hostilities. The vote witnessed the favor of thirteen council members, while the United States and Russia abstained, each citing distinct reasons.

Resolution: A Step Forward or Just a Band-Aid?

The resolution was sponsored by the UAE, which, despite acknowledging the resolution’s imperfect nature, deemed it critical to avert the impending famine in Gaza, as signaled by aid agencies. The reactions to the resolution were a mixed bag from various conflict parties, with none expressing complete satisfaction. The Palestinian ambassador regarded it as a positive stride, while Hamas found it wanting. Israel’s UN ambassador took issue with its focus on aid, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pointed out that Israel’s military operations were hindering aid distribution. The resolution also appealed for the unconditional, immediate release of hostages in the clutches of Hamas.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Meanwhile, the ground situation in Gaza continues to be grim. UNICEF raised an alarm for 10,000 children at the brink of acute malnutrition, with one in four households grappling with food insecurity. The conflict saw solidarity protests for Gaza in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital, Sana’a. In an age of information warfare, a BBC Verify investigation revealed an upsurge in false claims of faked deaths in the Israel-Gaza war. Echoing a poignant note, US President Joe Biden, while mourning the death of a dual US-Israeli citizen killed by Hamas, reiterated his commitment to bringing hostages home.

Gaza: On the Brink

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has exacerbated, with reports of at least 30 people killed in air strikes on refugee camps. The United Nations has cautioned about the mounting challenges in delivering desperately needed aid to Gaza, citing 14 instances of obstructions to humanitarian relief. Despite the UN Security Council’s resolution to amplify aid, Israeli forces continue to displace people southwards and target refugee camps. Aid organizations and UN agencies have warned that 40 percent of Gaza’s populace is staring at an imminent risk of famine, with doctors anticipating an inevitable epidemic.

Palestine
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

