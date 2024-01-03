en English
Human Rights

UN Condemns Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital: The Human Cost of Conflict

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:13 am EST
UN Condemns Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital: The Human Cost of Conflict

In a damning indictment of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has condemned a recent Israeli strike on the Al Amal City hospital. The attack tragically resulted in the death of five individuals, including a newborn baby just five days old. The hospital, under the aegis of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, was clearly marked as a medical establishment, which has led to intensified scrutiny of military operations in conflict areas.

Attack on Al Amal Hospital: A Grave Concern

The Al Amal hospital, located in the conflict-ridden region of Khan Younis, was subjected to two rounds of shelling. The blatant disregard for the hospital’s distinct identification as a protected medical facility has led to widespread condemnation, including from UN health agency chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The attack has highlighted the need for strict adherence to international humanitarian laws, especially those protecting medical establishments in war zones.

The Human Cost of Conflict

The deaths resulting from the hospital attack underscore the tragic human cost of the conflict. A total of 207 Palestinians were killed from 1 to 2 January, and another 338 people injured. The war has claimed at least 22,185 Palestinian fatalities in Gaza, with 70% believed to be women and children. On the Israeli side, 171 soldiers have been killed and 983 injured since the start of the ground operation in Gaza.

Military Actions Under Scrutiny

The strike on Al Amal hospital has sparked international outrage and brought renewed attention to the military actions in conflict areas. The US State Department has urged two far-right Israeli lawmakers to stop advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) maintain their preparedness to carry out offensive and defensive operations in response to the continued fighting. As the world watches, the demand for accountability and adherence to international laws grows stronger, with the hope that such tragic incidents can be prevented in the future.

Human Rights Palestine
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

