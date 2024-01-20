UN Chief Calls for Palestinian State Recognition at NAM Summit

Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, issued a powerful call for the recognition of Palestinian statehood at the Non-Aligned Movement Summit (NAM Summit) held in Uganda in 2024. This statement, delivered at a high-profile international gathering, underscores the urgency of the Palestinian question and the importance of the issue on the global stage.

Asserting Palestine's Right to Statehood

During his address, Guterres underscored the necessity for the international community to recognize the right of Palestinians to establish their state. He emphasized the importance of recognizing the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the realization of an independent and sovereign state of Palestine. He further called for the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem to be recognized as territories within the State of Palestine.

Guterres' remarks align with the United Nations' longstanding support for a two-state solution. This vision envisions a secure state of Israel and an independent, sovereign Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security. This position has been a central aspect of international diplomacy regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Non-Aligned Movement and Global Challenges

At the NAM Summit, other global challenges were also addressed. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza, geopolitical tensions, economic issues, and technological changes were among the subjects discussed. The need for a dynamic bloc capable of shaping the new global order was also emphasized, with calls for a united NAM to tackle contemporary challenges facing the Global South.