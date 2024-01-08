en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Palestine

UFC Fighter Khamzat Chimaev: From Charity Grappling to a Potential Showdown with Adesanya

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:55 pm EST
UFC Fighter Khamzat Chimaev: From Charity Grappling to a Potential Showdown with Adesanya

Khamzat Chimaev, the UFC fighter, recently transformed the octagon into a platform for peace and humanity. His recent visit to the UK was marked not by a professional fight, but a charity grappling event with Mohammed Hijab, a prominent YouTuber and public speaker. The event was part of Chimaev’s tireless efforts to raise awareness and funds for the victims of the Israel-Palestine conflict, particularly the children in Gaza who bear the brunt of the ongoing conflict.

Chimaev’s Advocacy and The Charity Event

Chimaev’s advocacy doesn’t end in the octagon. His voice has served as a beacon, calling attention to the plight of over 3,600 Palestinian children reported killed in the conflict. By using his platform, he advocates for peace and the well-being of children globally. The charity event he participated in saw contributions funneled to a JustGiving page. The page has since collected over £160,000, edging closer towards its target of £250,000.

The Grappling Match: A Display of Sportsmanship

The charity event was not just about fundraising. It also featured a friendly grappling match between Chimaev and Hijab. This sporting moment was shared on various social media platforms, receiving a warm response from fans who appreciated the sportsmanship and the cause it represented.

Speculations around a Potential UFC Fight

Chimaev’s humanitarian activities aside, his recent hint at a potential UFC fight against former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has sparked excitement and speculation among fans and commentators. While the possibility of the match-up has thrilled some, Adesanya himself has addressed the rumors. Analysts like Michael Bisping and Laura Sanko have also weighed in, sharing their views on whether Adesanya should take on the fight against Chimaev or hold out for the winner of another bout.

0
Palestine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Palestine

See more
3 hours ago
Orthodox Christmas Mass in Bethlehem: A Somber Observance Amid Gaza Conflict
In an atmosphere steeped in somber reverence, Palestinian Christians and church leaders gathered for a midnight mass at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, located in the occupied West Bank. The observance of Orthodox Christmas this year was a stark departure from the usual jubilant celebrations, marred by the shadow of the ongoing conflict
Orthodox Christmas Mass in Bethlehem: A Somber Observance Amid Gaza Conflict
Israeli President Isaac Herzog Denounces Forced Displacement of Palestinians
10 hours ago
Israeli President Isaac Herzog Denounces Forced Displacement of Palestinians
Two Soldiers Injured, Palestinian Girl Killed in Vehicular Attack at Quds Checkpoint
11 hours ago
Two Soldiers Injured, Palestinian Girl Killed in Vehicular Attack at Quds Checkpoint
Antonio Guterres Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza, Expresses Concern over Misrepresentation of His Speech
4 hours ago
Antonio Guterres Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza, Expresses Concern over Misrepresentation of His Speech
San Pablo City Hall Advocates for Palestine, Highlights Local Government Influence
5 hours ago
San Pablo City Hall Advocates for Palestine, Highlights Local Government Influence
Palestinians Allied with Red Crescent Embroiled in Military Wave: A Humanitarian Challenge
8 hours ago
Palestinians Allied with Red Crescent Embroiled in Military Wave: A Humanitarian Challenge
Latest Headlines
World News
Lord Ram Controversy: Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's Remarks Ignite Debate
19 seconds
Lord Ram Controversy: Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's Remarks Ignite Debate
Netanyahu Mulls Over Ministry Closures Amid Fiscal Pressure
3 mins
Netanyahu Mulls Over Ministry Closures Amid Fiscal Pressure
Indian Sports Legends Advocate for Domestic Tourism Amidst Criticism
3 mins
Indian Sports Legends Advocate for Domestic Tourism Amidst Criticism
Stacey Somerville: From Corporate High-Flyer to Fitness Advocate
4 mins
Stacey Somerville: From Corporate High-Flyer to Fitness Advocate
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
4 mins
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
4 mins
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
5 mins
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
5 mins
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
5 mins
Ayşe Çebi: Turkiye's Rising Star in Karting
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
33 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app