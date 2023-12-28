The Shuja’iyya Showdown: Al-Qassam Brigades and the IDF Locked in Conflict

In the labyrinthine lanes of Shuja’iyya, the air is thick with tension. The echoes of the ongoing conflict between the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian political and militant group Hamas, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reverberate through the battered buildings. This neighborhood of Gaza City has become a theatre of war, a flashpoint in the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Ground Zero: Shuja’iyya

The IDF continues its relentless pursuit of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Adding to the mounting death toll, three more soldiers fell in a recent attack, pushing the total military casualties to 167. The IDF believes that the last stronghold of Hamas in northern Gaza lies in the neighborhoods of Daraj and Tuffah. In its relentless pursuit, the IDF destroyed Hamas infrastructure and located three tunnel shafts linked to underground passages beneath the Rantisi Children’s Hospital, adding a grim milestone to the conflict.

The Flames Spread: Israel-Lebanon Border

On 8 October 2023, the conflict spilled over to the disputed Shebaa Farms as Hezbollah fired guided rockets and artillery shells at Israeli positions. Israel retaliated with drone strikes and artillery shells at Hezbollah positions near the Lebanese border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. This marked the most significant escalation of the Hezbollah-Israel conflict since the 2006 Lebanon War. With Hezbollah declaring support for Hamas, Palestinian factions in Lebanon quickly joined the fray. The ensuing clashes resulted in casualties on both sides and prompted the IDF to order northern Israeli residents to seek shelter.

The Enigma: Muhammad Deif

Amidst the chaos, Channel 12 News published a photograph purportedly of Muhammad Deif, the leader of Hamas’s military wing. The authenticity of the image remains unverified, and much mystery surrounds Deif. Reports have long suggested that a string of failed Israeli assassination attempts left him missing both legs, an arm, and an eye. In the published image, the man believed to be Deif appears to be missing an eye, aligning with previous reports.