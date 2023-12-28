en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

The Shuja’iyya Showdown: Al-Qassam Brigades and the IDF Locked in Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:37 am EST
The Shuja’iyya Showdown: Al-Qassam Brigades and the IDF Locked in Conflict

In the labyrinthine lanes of Shuja’iyya, the air is thick with tension. The echoes of the ongoing conflict between the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian political and militant group Hamas, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reverberate through the battered buildings. This neighborhood of Gaza City has become a theatre of war, a flashpoint in the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Ground Zero: Shuja’iyya

The IDF continues its relentless pursuit of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Adding to the mounting death toll, three more soldiers fell in a recent attack, pushing the total military casualties to 167. The IDF believes that the last stronghold of Hamas in northern Gaza lies in the neighborhoods of Daraj and Tuffah. In its relentless pursuit, the IDF destroyed Hamas infrastructure and located three tunnel shafts linked to underground passages beneath the Rantisi Children’s Hospital, adding a grim milestone to the conflict.

The Flames Spread: Israel-Lebanon Border

On 8 October 2023, the conflict spilled over to the disputed Shebaa Farms as Hezbollah fired guided rockets and artillery shells at Israeli positions. Israel retaliated with drone strikes and artillery shells at Hezbollah positions near the Lebanese border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. This marked the most significant escalation of the Hezbollah-Israel conflict since the 2006 Lebanon War. With Hezbollah declaring support for Hamas, Palestinian factions in Lebanon quickly joined the fray. The ensuing clashes resulted in casualties on both sides and prompted the IDF to order northern Israeli residents to seek shelter.

The Enigma: Muhammad Deif

Amidst the chaos, Channel 12 News published a photograph purportedly of Muhammad Deif, the leader of Hamas’s military wing. The authenticity of the image remains unverified, and much mystery surrounds Deif. Reports have long suggested that a string of failed Israeli assassination attempts left him missing both legs, an arm, and an eye. In the published image, the man believed to be Deif appears to be missing an eye, aligning with previous reports.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
Conflict & Defence Palestine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Stryker Armored Personnel Carrier Assists Ukrainian Forces: A Testament to Military Preparedness

By Rizwan Shah

Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Shahed Drones in Overnight Attack

By BNN Correspondents

Black Sea Mine Encounter: Panama-flagged Vessel Struck, Two Injured

By Rizwan Shah

Caught in Crossfire: A Palestinian Father's Struggle Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Secu ...
@Military · 5 mins
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Secu ...
heart comment 0
Funeral Procession for Assassinated IRGC Commander Stokes Tensions in Middle East

By BNN Correspondents

Funeral Procession for Assassinated IRGC Commander Stokes Tensions in Middle East
Magistrates’ Court Revisits Security Measures After Christmas Weekend Incidents

By Quadri Adejumo

Magistrates' Court Revisits Security Measures After Christmas Weekend Incidents
Rising Veterans’ Homelessness: A Stark Disparity Between Pledge and Reality

By BNN Correspondents

Rising Veterans' Homelessness: A Stark Disparity Between Pledge and Reality
U.S. Forces Intercept Major Houthi Assault in the Red Sea

By BNN Correspondents

U.S. Forces Intercept Major Houthi Assault in the Red Sea
Latest Headlines
World News
Guardian’s Men's Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine
51 seconds
Guardian’s Men's Test XI of the Year: Khawaja, Sharma, Williamson Shine
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
2 mins
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
3 mins
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
3 mins
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
3 mins
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
4 mins
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
4 mins
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
4 mins
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
5 mins
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
3 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app