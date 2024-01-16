Testimony Reveals Palestinian Islamic Jihad Operatives Trained in Iran

The revelation of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operatives, originating from the Gaza Strip, undergoing sniper training by Iranian soldiers in Iran, Lebanon, and Syria, uncovers a network of military collaboration of a worrying scale. A detailed testimony by Bassel Mahdi, a PIJ commander, sheds light on the intensity and meticulousness of the training that lasted for 15 days, involving physical fitness drills and shooting exercises with diverse weapon types.

Training for Terror: The Course Details

As revealed by the Shin Bet investigation, the training was held at an Iranian military-style base, attended by approximately 15-20 Islamic Jihad affiliates hailing from Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. The course was all-encompassing, beginning with four days of training on a Kalashnikov at 100 meters, progressing to five days at ranges of 100-150 meters, and culminating in six days with a Dragunov sniper rifle. Shooting exercises included targeting stones, targets, and balloons up to 300 meters away. Some operatives also underwent additional courses in rocketry, artillery, and other military training in Iran.

Iran's Alleged Role

The Wall Street Journal reported that 500 members of both Hamas and Islamic Jihad participated in the training, under the guidance of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). IDF spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari pointed a finger directly at Iran for aiding Hamas before the war with training, supplying weapons, money, and technological know-how.

The impact of these training sessions is not merely theoretical. On October 7, Hamas attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border resulted in at least 1,200 casualties.