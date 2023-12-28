en English
International Affairs

Tensions Escalate on Day 83 of Israel-Palestine Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:17 am EST
Tensions Escalate on Day 83 of Israel-Palestine Conflict

On Day 83 of the conflict between Palestine and Israel, tensions have reached a fever pitch as both sides remain locked in a relentless battle. The international community watches in trepidation as the crisis continues, with an increasing number of casualties reported daily, adding urgency to calls for a ceasefire and a return to peace talks.

Conflict Continues Amid Diplomatic Efforts

The conflict sees no signs of abating, with both Israeli forces and Hamas, the militant group controlling the Gaza Strip, engaging in hostilities. An Egyptian proposal aimed at ending the fighting includes an extended humanitarian ceasefire, release of hostages, and transfer of bodies held by both sides. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have shown support for the proposal, but it remains unclear if Israel is willing to negotiate based on these terms.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened, with residents facing shortages of essential supplies and infrastructure damaged by the conflict. A communications blackout has made it increasingly difficult to provide aid to Gaza’s 2.3 million people. The needs of the war-ravaged populace continue to grow, with peril, ill-health, hunger, thirst, and lack of shelter becoming the norm. Despite the ongoing conflict, moments of pause have allowed humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

Violence Escalates, Casualties Mount

Israeli army’s missiles have targeted homes, hospitals, and refugee camps in Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of journalists, medical workers, and civilians. The conflict has displaced over 1.9 million Palestinians and destroyed thousands of homes, schools, and other facilities. Israeli soldiers have also reportedly abducted Palestinians in the West Bank, leading to multiple casualties in the region.

Israeli Defense Forces have uncovered and destroyed three large Hamas tunnel shafts near Rantisi Hospital and a nearby girls school in Gaza City. The tunnels connected to a large underground network spanning several kilometers. The IDF also announced the deaths of three more Israeli soldiers, bringing the toll to 167 since the ground offensive began.

Over 50 strikes on December 24-25 in central Gaza killed at least 86 people, with many still trapped under rubble. The UN Human Rights Office reported overcrowded shelters and hospitals struggling to cope with the influx of injured and displaced persons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded the obliteration of Hamas, Gaza’s demilitarization, and the deradicalization of Palestinian society for peace. His terms focus on immediate steps to halt the ongoing violence rather than addressing comprehensive final status issues. Netanyahu also dismissed the idea of the Palestinian Authority governing Gaza post-war.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

