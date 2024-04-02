Stars from 'Stranger Things', 'Bridgerton' Auction Experiences for Gaza Relief Effort

Several film and TV stars are leveraging their fame to support humanitarian efforts in Gaza through unique fan experiences. This initiative, Cinema for Gaza, aims to raise funds for Medical Aid for Palestine (MAP) amidst the ongoing military actions in the region.

Star-Studded Support

Notable actors like Louis Theroux, Joseph Quinn, and Tilda Swinton are offering fans personal interactions ranging from Zoom chats to signed memorabilia. From a cup of tea over Zoom with documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux to a bedtime story read by Tilda Swinton, the auctions cater to a wide range of interests and fandoms. 'Doctor Who' enthusiasts have a chance to acquire a clapperboard signed by Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman, further diversifying the auction's appeal.

Impacting Lives Through Cinema

The founders of Cinema for Gaza, including journalists and filmmakers Hanna Flint and Julia Jackman, emphasize the critical condition of Gaza's healthcare infrastructure. They highlight MAP's role in providing immediate medical aid and supporting the long-term development of the Palestinian healthcare system. This initiative not only offers fans unforgettable experiences but also contribu