Stalled Peace Talks in Doha: Hamas and Israel Far Apart on Ceasefire Terms

A Hamas leader told AFP on Saturday that the positions are "very far apart" in the ongoing truce negotiations through mediators in Doha, accusing Israel of deliberately "disrupting and blowing it up".

Gaps in Negotiation

The official, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: "the positions in the negotiations between Hamas and the resistance and occupation factions are very far apart because the enemy understood the flexibility shown by the movement.. As a weakness". In particular, he mentioned Israel's rejection of the ceasefire, the return of displaced people and the unrestricted entry of aid.

He added that "the enemy wants to reach a temporary ceasefire after which it can return to aggression against our people, refuses to agree on a comprehensive ceasefire, rejects the complete withdrawal of its forces from the Gaza Strip, and most importantly, it still refuses the return of displaced people to their homes, and wants to keep the file of relief, shelter and assistance under its full control, and even demands that UNRWA and the United Nations not return to work, especially in the northern Gaza Strip".

Israel's Stance and Demands

"The occupation offer is absolutely rejected and no Palestinian can accept it .. All that the occupation and the media promote about the American offer and others is propaganda to relieve pressure on the Zionist enemy to give more time to commit massacres against our people and continue genocide and starvation,"he said.

The leader also said that " as the negotiations progress, even if only slightly, the occupation will disrupt and blow them up," accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of working to "bring them to an impasse".

There was no information on the position of Israel and its delegation in the negotiations facilitated by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, through which it is supposed to reach a truce that would allow the exchange of a number of hostages with detainees in Israeli prisons and allow the flow of aid to the besieged Strip threatened with famine.

Compromises and Concessions

A Hamas source familiar with the negotiations said that Israel "wants a partial withdrawal in stages with its forces remaining on Salah al-Din Street, the coastal road and the border areas, but Hamas wants a complete withdrawal and showed flexibility by accepting withdrawal from populated areas and cities, lifting the barriers between cities and then from the entire strip with the end of the second phase of the agreement".

The source added to AFP that " Israel wants the return of the displaced in several stages, starting with women, children and those over 50 years old with checking their identities during the return to Gaza and the northern Gaza Strip through an electronic military barrier . But Hamas demands the unrestricted return of all displaced people,"he said.

Regarding the aid, the source, who preferred not to be named, said, "Israel insists on controlling its entry mechanisms and deporting UNRWA". As for the exchange file, "Hamas wants to control the names and categories of prisoners, and Hamas has shown flexibility, but it requires agreement on the numbers and categories, especially prisoners with high sentences,"he said.