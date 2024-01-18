Sri Lanka Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Two-State Solution at NAM Meeting

In a decisive move towards attaining peace in the Middle East, Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister, Ali Sabry, reaffirmed the nation's commitment to a two-state solution for Palestine at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Committee on Palestine meeting held on January 17, 2024, in Kampala, Uganda. Sabry emphasized the need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, expressing grave concern over the ongoing crisis resulting in an alarming number of civilian casualties.

Advertisment

Sri Lanka's Stand on Palestine

Ali Sabry, representing Sri Lanka at this crucial platform, underlined the country's consistent support for a negotiated political settlement in line with UN resolutions. He expressed Sri Lanka's solidarity with the Palestinian cause and stressed the importance of ensuring the safety, dignity, and rights of both Israelis and Palestinians in the pursuit of a two-state solution.

Urgency for Humanitarian Aid

Advertisment

Sabry called for large-scale humanitarian aid to prevent the imminent threat of famine, disease, and malnutrition in Gaza. He lauded the efforts of healthcare and humanitarian workers, including those from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), in providing relief to the affected people. He also criticized the international community's double standards in responding to the crisis and urged for a unified approach to address the dire humanitarian situation.

The Role of NAM

The Non-Aligned Movement, consisting of 120 Member States, aims to advance the interests of developing countries. Sabry emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity among NAM Member States and called for being vocal when the principles of the Movement are challenged. The meeting also finalized the Outcome Document of the Summit and the Kampala Declaration, which will be presented to the Heads of State and Government of NAM. President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to address the Summit on January 19, 2024.

As the Chair of the UN Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices since 1968, Sri Lanka has been an influential voice in the UN regarding human rights violations in the occupied territories. The meeting concluded by adopting a Declaration reaffirming NAM's support for the Palestinian cause. Senior Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs officials, including Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane, actively participated in the meeting.