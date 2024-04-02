Spain's commitment to recognizing the State of Palestine has taken a significant step forward, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announcing the country's intention to formalize this recognition "before the summer." This move comes as Spain, along with Ireland, Slovenia, and Malta, calls for the implementation of a two-state solution to foster peace and stability in the Middle East. The announcement was made during an informal chat with journalists on an <a href="
Spain to Officially Recognize State of Palestine, Aiming for Lasting Peace in Middle East
Spain takes a significant step in Middle East diplomacy by announcing its intention to recognize the State of Palestine, advocating for a two-state solution.
