Sole Surgical Doctor Najla Abu Jama Tends to the Wounded Amid Gaza Conflict

Dr. Najla Abu Jama stands as a beacon of hope amidst the heart-wrenching scenario gripping the Gaza Strip. As the sole surgical doctor at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, situated in the conflict-ridden southern part of the Gaza Strip, she tirelessly works to take care of the wounded despite the hospital suffering from a shortage of medical staff and supplies.

Amidst the intensifying conflict, Dr. Abu Jama’s life took a devastating turn. Her home was destroyed, forcing her and her family to seek refuge near the hospital. Despite the constant danger and the heartache of being separated from her children, who were displaced to tents in Rafah, Dr. Abu Jama’s dedication to her profession never wavered. She rarely leaves the hospital, her commitment unwavering towards treating the increasing number of injuries.

Fulfilling her immense professional responsibilities and caring for her children on her days off is a tightrope walk for Dr. Abu Jama. Striving to provide for their basic needs in the absence of resources, she is the embodiment of resilience. Her longing for peace and safety for her family and all those displaced is palpable, as is her desire for an end to a war that has caused deep trauma and endless suffering.

Healthcare Challenges in War-torn Gaza

Dr. Abu Jama’s situation is a stark representation of the dire circumstances faced by many displaced individuals, including medical professionals, in the conflict zone. The challenges are manifold. The lack of medical supplies forces the postponement of surgeries and the transfer of patients for treatment abroad. In a testament to the resilience of healthcare workers in war-torn regions, Dr. Abu Jama continues to serve her patients, contrasting with colleagues who have chosen to prioritize their families’ safety.

More than 200 local healthcare workers have joined a group, Healthcare Workers for Palestine, calling for a permanent cease-fire and an end to the blockade of Gaza. Dressed in their white coats and scrubs, they have been voicing their concerns at rallies and pushing for entry into Gaza to provide direct humanitarian aid.

Medical experts deployed by Trócaire’s partner Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) report harrowing injuries and evidence of serious malnutrition at the hospital in Gaza. The critical shortages of basic supplies and fuel in Gaza’s hospitals, which are overstretched to 206% capacity in inpatient departments and 250% capacity in intensive care units, underscore the public health catastrophe caused by Israel’s siege, destruction of essential infrastructure, and displacement of 1.9 million people, many into overcrowded shelters.