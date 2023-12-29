Resistance Groups Escalate Conflict in the Gaza Strip

In the shadow of the Gaza Strip’s ongoing conflict, a series of operations against Israeli military targets and Western allies was executed on December 27, resulting in an escalation of an already tense situation.

The offensive was carried out by various resistance groups from Palestine and the broader region, signaling a robust determination to continue their campaigns against Israel and its allies.

The Qassam Brigades and Hezbollah’s Operations

The Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, reported multiple attacks involving anti-tank and anti-bunker missiles, heavy mortar shells, and a surface-to-air missile aimed at Israeli military vehicles, tanks, and a helicopter.

They also engaged in direct confrontations with Israeli forces across the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah, on the other hand, carried out operations in the eastern and western sectors, launching attacks on Israeli military sites with missiles and Katyusha rockets.

