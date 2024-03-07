Resilience Amid Restrictions: Hebron's Ishaq Qafisheh Keeps Hope Alive in Occupied West Bank

In the heart of Hebron's tightly controlled H2 area, Ishaq Qafisheh's small grocery shop stands as a beacon of resilience and determination. Struck by polio in his youth, the 60-year-old navigates life in a wheelchair, running his shop amidst the severe restrictions imposed by Israeli checkpoints. His enterprise not only provides essential goods to the local community trapped within the checkpoint perimeter but also symbolizes steadfastness in the face of adversity.

Life Under Lockdown

For the residents living around the Ibrahimi Mosque, life has been significantly constrained by over 20 Israeli checkpoints, effectively turning their existence into a perpetual state of lockdown. The recent war on Gaza has exacerbated these conditions, with a stringent curfew further limiting movement. During the initial 130 days following the conflict's outbreak, no shops within the checkpoint-enclosed area were permitted to operate, forcing inhabitants to venture beyond their confines for basic necessities. Qafisheh's grocery shop, deemed essential, was eventually allowed to reopen, marking a critical turnaround for the local community.

A Family's Legacy

Qafisheh's shop is more than just a business; it is a lifeline for the 68 families residing in the area and a legacy of the Qafisheh family's enduring connection to the Ibrahimi Mosque vicinity. With the aid of his son, Osama, Qafisheh manages to stock his shelves with food items, sweets, and drinks, catering to the needs of his neighbors. Despite the economic downturn affecting the occupied West Bank, the shop remains a crucial hub for social interaction and mutual support among the community members.

Challenges and Determination

The journey to keep his shop running has not been without its challenges for Qafisheh. Restocking requires coordination with suppliers who can only get as close as 300 meters from the checkpoints, necessitating a tedious process of inspection and transportation back to the shop. However, Qafisheh's unwavering determination to serve his community, coupled with his plans to expand the shop's offerings, especially as Ramadan approaches, underscores his commitment to resilience and hope amidst the challenges of occupation.

In the shadow of the Ibrahimi Mosque, Ishaq Qafisheh's grocery shop is more than just a place of business; it is a testament to the human spirit's capacity to endure and thrive even under the most stifling conditions. As Qafisheh continues to serve his community, his story offers a poignant reminder of the daily realities faced by those living in the occupied territories, and the power of perseverance and unity in the face of adversity.