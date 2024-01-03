Redz: The Rising Challenger to TikTok in the Middle East

A nascent social media application named Redz, born in Ramallah, Palestine, is carving its niche in the Middle East, posing a potential challenge to the popular platform TikTok. Redz is the brainchild of tech enterprise Homyt, and its rising prominence has caught the attention of American political commentator Jackson Hinkle, who boasts a massive 2.3 million following on his X account, erstwhile known as Twitter. Hinkle has extended his endorsement to Redz, inviting his followers to join him on the new platform.

Redz: A Haven for Pro-Palestine Creators

The unique selling point of Redz lies in its appeal to pro-Palestine social media creators. The platform is witnessing a surge in influencers and journalists like Saleh Al Jafrawi joining its ranks, who are ardently disseminating content about the struggles endured by the Gazan people amidst escalating Israeli aggression. The Health Ministry reports that these conflicts have led to over 22,000 fatalities and more than 57,000 injuries. This influx of politically-conscious creators is diversifying the content landscape of Redz.

A Versatile Social Media Platform

Despite the gravity of its political content, Redz is not confined to narratives of conflict. Echoing TikTok, the platform allows users to upload comedic skits, funny videos, and art, offering a broad spectrum of content for its users. One of its standout features is its location-based video viewing experience, enabling users to watch content from any corner of the world, thus connecting global communities.

Redz and the TikTok Ban in Jordan

The ban on TikTok in Jordan since December 22, 2022, may also be fueling Redz’s growth. Users seeking alternative platforms are likely to gravitate towards Redz, fuelling its user base and potentially propelling the app to the forefront of the social media scene in the Middle East. Meanwhile, China continues to use its domestic version of TikTok, known as Douyin, tailored specifically for its local market.