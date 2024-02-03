Rafah's Displaced Families: Caught Between Conflict and a Cold Winter

The desperation of displaced families in Rafah, torn from their homes due to escalating conflict and now forced to combat the bitter winter weather, paints a stark picture of human endurance. Abdulkarim Misbah, a 32-year-old father, speaks for many when he recounts the tumultuous journey his family has been forced to undertake, twice displaced and now living in a tent near the Egyptian border.

From Jabalia to Khan Younis and Beyond

For Misbah's family, their ordeal began in the Jabalia refugee camp, from where they were forced to seek safety in Khan Younis due to Israeli attacks. The supposed sanctuary was short-lived, and they found themselves once again displaced, this time without any shelter at all. For two harrowing nights, the family found rest on the streets and within the cold walls of a mosque. Their current residence, a donated tent, is a meager defense against the biting cold.

The Winter Weather Worsens Their Woes

Misbah's four children are the most poignant victims of this calamity. Constantly sick and living in a state of unease, their plight is a grim testament to the dire living conditions of those affected by the conflict and weather-related adversity. The harsh winter in Gaza, characterized by storms and torrential rain, has led some to repurpose hazmat suits from the COVID pandemic as protection against the elements.

Agencies Scramble as the Crisis Escalates

This situation is further complicated by the struggles of agencies to respond to the escalating hostilities and provide mental health support for traumatized children. The war has forced an estimated 1.7 million people from their homes since October 7. The narratives of individuals like Noha Al Madhun, Naima Al Bayumi, and 11-year-old Razan, who lost her family and her leg during a bombing raid, underscore the harsh conditions and emotional toll on the displaced families.

The lack of food, water, and shelter, coupled with the threat of Israeli attacks, has made Rafah a nightmarish haven for more than half of Gaza's population. In the face of these adversities, the resilience of the displaced families in Rafah continues to be tested.