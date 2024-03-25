Palestinians Use GoFundMe, JustGiving to Escape Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

In December, amidst the devastating Israel-Hamas war, Palestinians faced the harsh reality of their homes and lives being shattered. With the UN warning of imminent mass death in Gaza due to famine-level food shortages, many, like 16-year-old Tareq, turned to online crowdfunding platforms such as GoFundMe and JustGiving as their only hope for evacuation and survival.

Advertisment

Tareq, whose last name is withheld for safety, represents the dire situation of Palestinians seeking refuge from the relentless bombardment now entering its fifth month.

Escaping Gaza: A Costly and Perilous Journey

For Palestinians like Tareq, fleeing Gaza is fraught with challenges. The Rafah border, the sole crossing point between Egypt and the occupied territories, is heavily controlled, allowing only foreign passport holders or the seriously wounded to leave.

Advertisment

Others resort to paying exorbitant fees to travel brokers for a chance to escape, with prices ranging from $6,000 to $12,000 per person. This has propelled many to seek assistance through crowdfunding, navigating risks of scams and misinformation without any guarantees of success.

Platforms like GoFundMe and JustGiving have seen a significant uptick in campaigns aimed at aiding Palestinians. Since October 7, over 12,000 fundraisers have been launched, collectively raising $7.7 million.

These funds are earmarked not only for evacuation but also for providing essential humanitarian relief including medical care and food. Tareq's successful campaign to raise $25,000 for his family's escape underscores the vital role these platforms play in the survival of Gaza's residents amidst ongoing hostilities.

Advertisment

Global Solidarity and the Future of Crowdfunding

The surge in crowdfunding for Gaza's evacuation and relief efforts highlights a broader trend of online platforms becoming crucial in conflict zones. Similar to Ukraine's defense campaign, these efforts demonstrate the power of global solidarity in times of crisis.

However, they also raise questions about the sustainability and ethics of crowdfunding as a long-term solution to humanitarian crises. As the conflict persists, the reliance on such platforms underscores the urgent need for comprehensive and lasting solutions to ensure the safety and well-being of Gaza's civilians.

As the international community watches, the stories of those like Tareq and the efforts of countless individuals worldwide through platforms like GoFundMe and JustGiving bring a glimmer of hope. Yet, they also serve as a poignant reminder of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the critical role of global solidarity in addressing the immediate needs of those caught in conflict zones.