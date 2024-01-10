Palestinian Woman Killed on Israeli-Designated 'Safe Route': Family's Quest for Justice

On a path that the Israeli military had marked as a 'safe route', a Palestinian woman, Hala Khreis, was fatally shot as she walked with her five-year-old grandson. The tragic incident, captured on video, has sparked international outrage and raised concerns about the safety of civilians in conflict zones. The family of the deceased woman has reached out to Al Jazeera, calling for justice and accountability for their irreplaceable loss.

Tragic Death on a 'Safe Route'

In the video, Hala Khreis is seen walking with her grandson, who was clutching a white flag - a universal symbol of peace and surrender. Moments later, she collapses, struck by a bullet from an Israeli sniper. The grandson, terrified, runs for his life. This incident occurred on an Israeli-designated 'safe route' in Gaza, raising alarming questions about the respect for such designated safe passages and the price innocent civilians pay in these conflict zones.

Family's Plea for Justice

Devastated by their loss, the family of Hala Khreis is pleading for justice. They implore human rights organizations to help them in their pursuit of accountability for Hala's death. Their quest for justice is not just about making sense of their personal tragedy, but also about highlighting the ongoing struggles and complexities in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, where civilian casualties continue to escalate tensions and call for international intervention.

Unresolved Tensions and the Need for Accountability

While the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has yet to comment on the incident, it is perceived as a likely war crime. The International Court of Justice is preparing for an emergency hearing in a South African-led genocide case against Israel. The incident comes at a time when the number of Gazans killed, wounded, or missing from Israel's assault on Gaza has reportedly exceeded 90,000. As the world watches, the need for a resolution that safeguards the rights and lives of all individuals involved becomes increasingly urgent.