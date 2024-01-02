Palestinian Prisoner’s Death in Israel Marks Seventh Since Start of Operation al Aqsa Storm

On January 1, 2024, a young Palestinian prisoner, Abdul Rahman Bassem al Bahsh, met his untimely death under confinement at Megiddo prison, located in the northern region of the occupied Palestinian territories. Al Bahsh, a 23-year old native of Nablus in the West Bank, was serving his 35-month sentence when his life was abruptly ended.

Seventh Death Since Operation al Aqsa Storm

This tragic incident records the seventh death of a Palestinian prisoner since the inception of Operation al Aqsa Storm by the resistance movements of the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society jointly announced the death, labelling it as an outright assassination perpetuated by the Israeli regime.

An Alleged Pattern of Systematic Abuse

Both organizations allege that the Israeli regime continues to perpetrate assassinations, systematic torture, and abuse against Palestinian prisoners with impunity. The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, responded to the news, warning that such crimes would have consequences for the ‘usurping occupation.’ They emphatically stated that their fighters would retaliate against the ongoing brutality inflicted upon Palestinians.

The Plight of Palestinian Inmates

Currently, close to 4,900 Palestinian inmates endure harsh conditions in Israeli prisons. The report suggests that since Operation al Aqsa Storm, Israel has escalated its systematic torture, harassment, and repression of Palestinian inmates. The report further asserts that Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza, resulting in nearly 22,000 Palestinian deaths, a majority of whom were women and children.

The world watches on as the situation unravels, presenting a grim picture of the human rights situation in the region. The death of Al Bahsh is another stark reminder of the ongoing conflict and the toll it continues to take on the lives of those caught in the crossfire.

