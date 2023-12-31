Palestinian Militant Groups Target Israeli Helicopter Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict

In a bold testament of defiance amidst escalating hostilities, the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Mujahid Brigades, two Palestinian militant groups, have announced their involvement in a missile attack on an Israeli Apache helicopter. The incident, which occurred in the Al Zeytun neighborhood, south of Gaza, marks a significant development in the region’s ongoing conflict, tallying up to the eighty-sixth day of aggression against the Gaza Strip.

A Heightened Response

The Palestinian resistance remains undeterred, continuing their confrontation against Israeli forces across all war fronts within the Strip. This defiance includes air and artillery bombardments in various locations, reflecting a heightened response to the continued Israeli offensive. The conflict has so far resulted in the loss of 150 Palestinian lives and left 286 injured, as reported by the Health Ministry.

Israel’s Deliberation

In the face of this escalating situation, Israel’s war council is set to meet on Sunday. The main agenda of this crucial meet is a potential exchange agreement concerning new prisoners or detainees. While the specifics of the proposed agreement are yet to be disclosed, it is expected to have far-reaching implications on the conflict’s future trajectory.

The Role of Al-Qassam Brigades

The Al-Qassam Brigades, associated with Hamas, have played a significant role in the resistance against the Israeli occupation in the Palestinian territories. Their claim of targeting an Israeli Apache helicopter with a ‘SAM 7’ missile underscores their continued involvement and commitment to the cause. With the conflict showing no signs of de-escalation, the events in the coming days will be crucial in determining the fate of the embattled Gaza Strip.