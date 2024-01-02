en English
Agriculture

Palestinian Farmers Face Aggression from Zionist Settlers: A Threat to Agriculture and Land

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Palestinian Farmers Face Aggression from Zionist Settlers: A Threat to Agriculture and Land

On the second day of the New Year 2024, the tranquil agricultural activities of Palestinian farmers in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, were disrupted by a wave of aggression from Zionist settlers. The unfortunate incident was reported by the Palestinian News Agency, ‘Wafa,’ which highlighted the plight of farmers from the Alyan, Abu Eid, Al-Shawahin, and Abu Hamid families, who faced these attacks while plowing their lands in the Al-Thaala area. The lands these farmers toil on are under threat of seizure, instilling a constant sense of insecurity among the local farming community.

Settler Aggression and Zionist Forces’ Involvement

During this incident, Zionist forces arrived on the scene, not to quell the chaos but to bolster the settlers’ efforts. The area was declared a ‘closed military’ zone, further restricting the farmers’ access to their own lands. The interaction between the farmers and the forces was far from peaceful, with several farmers, including Ibrahim Abu Eid and Hussein Al-Shawahin, detained, mistreated, and subjected to degrading searches.

The Objective Behind the Harassment

These incidents of harassment and aggression are not isolated events but part of a broader, more ominous strategy. The settlers, with the backing of the Zionist forces, are reportedly continuing their efforts to harass farmers across the Masafer communities. Their objective is clear – to expand their control over more land for settlement purposes, disregarding the rights and livelihoods of the Palestinian farmers who have cultivated these lands for generations.

A Historical Perspective

These actions are, unfortunately, part of a historical pattern of religious Zionism that has led to the colonization and Judaization of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. It’s a fusion of dogmatic messianism and violence, manifested in brutal tactics used by settlers like burning mosques, attacking Palestinian farms and businesses, all with the support and coordination of the Israeli government and military. An extreme manifestation of this ideology is the ‘Youth of the Hills’ group, which aims to establish irreversible facts on the ground for the Judaization of the West Bank.

On a similar note, Israeli occupation authorities recently imposed a fine on a Palestinian farmer as a condition for the release of his 19 detained cows, seized by the occupation forces while grazing in the occupied Jordan Valley. The confiscation was instigated by Israeli settlers, who often prevent Palestinian farmers’ livestock from grazing in the open pastures in the northern Jordan Valley. The Israeli Peace Now human rights movement has indicated that there are about 694,000 settlers, 145 settlements, and 140 unlicensed settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Agriculture Palestine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

