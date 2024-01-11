en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Palestine

Palestine Braces for Continued Low-Pressure Weather with Rain and Temperature Drops

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Palestine Braces for Continued Low-Pressure Weather with Rain and Temperature Drops

In a recent forecast, the Palestine Meteorological Department (PMD) has painted a picture of the upcoming tumultuous weather patterns sweeping across the region. The persistent low-pressure system, the principal culprit, is expected to cause a further plunge in the already dropping temperatures.

Unforgiving Weather Conditions

The weather is predicted to be a cocktail of rain and thunderstorms, sweeping across a majority of the areas with varying intensity of showers. Moderate to active winds, occasionally veering into the strong, will be blowing from southwesterly to westerly directions, causing the sea state to oscillate between medium and wavy conditions.

Fluctuating Temperatures

A further decrease in temperature is anticipated for Friday, setting the stage for a chilly weekend. However, a silver lining appears in the form of clearer and cold conditions predicted for Saturday, paired with a much-awaited rise in temperature. But this respite is short-lived as another low-pressure system is projected to make its presence felt in the region by Sunday.

Preemptive Warnings Issued

This fresh onslaught of weather disturbances is expected to bring additional bouts of rain and thunderstorms, causing the temperatures to take a nosedive yet again. In light of these predictions, the PMD has stepped up and issued warnings advising citizens to err on the side of caution. The looming threat of potential floods in low-lying areas, reduced visibility, and slippery roads has necessitated this preemptive measure.

While the people of Palestine brace for this continued low-pressure weather with its accompanying rain and temperature drops, the impact on other countries in the region such as Lebanon, Syria, and Egypt has also been brought to light. Specific details about the weather conditions in Gaza and Iraq have further affirmed the gravity of the situation. As the region prepares for these weather challenges, all eyes are on the PMD and their vital role in keeping the public informed and safe.

0
Palestine Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Palestine

See more
43 mins ago
The Grim Reality of Journalists in Gaza: An Interview with Motaz Azaiza
In a compelling interview with CNN’s Michael Holmes, Palestinian journalist and photographer Motaz Azaiza sheds light on the harrowing reality of journalists in Gaza. Azaiza estimates that a staggering 10% of registered journalists in the region have lost their lives in the line of duty. This chilling statistic reflects not only the inherent dangers of
The Grim Reality of Journalists in Gaza: An Interview with Motaz Azaiza
Atef Abu Saif to Publish a Chronicle of Israel-Gaza Conflict
4 hours ago
Atef Abu Saif to Publish a Chronicle of Israel-Gaza Conflict
Birmingham Man Faces Charges Over Alleged Hamas Support at Pro-Palestine Rally
6 hours ago
Birmingham Man Faces Charges Over Alleged Hamas Support at Pro-Palestine Rally
Shooting Incident in Adora Settlement: One Zionist Settler Injured
55 mins ago
Shooting Incident in Adora Settlement: One Zionist Settler Injured
Israeli Forces Enter Al-Aqsa Hospital: A Call for De-escalation and Peace
1 hour ago
Israeli Forces Enter Al-Aqsa Hospital: A Call for De-escalation and Peace
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the Brink of a Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours ago
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the Brink of a Humanitarian Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Blanka Škodová Defends Czech U18 Women's Hockey Team Amidst Criticism
3 mins
Blanka Škodová Defends Czech U18 Women's Hockey Team Amidst Criticism
326 Candidates to Battle in NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Turning Point for Ghana's Political Landscape
6 mins
326 Candidates to Battle in NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Turning Point for Ghana's Political Landscape
President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male' Mayoral By-Election
7 mins
President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male' Mayoral By-Election
Sinn Féin's Renewed Attempt to Reconvene Northern Ireland Assembly Amidst Strikes
7 mins
Sinn Féin's Renewed Attempt to Reconvene Northern Ireland Assembly Amidst Strikes
African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of Football and Culture Kicks Off in Cote D'Ivoire
7 mins
African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of Football and Culture Kicks Off in Cote D'Ivoire
John Mahama Pledges to Combat Corruption and Restore Confidence in Ghana's Governance
8 mins
John Mahama Pledges to Combat Corruption and Restore Confidence in Ghana's Governance
Mother 'Devastated' as Inquiry into Son's Death in Police Custody Faces Further Delays
9 mins
Mother 'Devastated' as Inquiry into Son's Death in Police Custody Faces Further Delays
WaveTheFlag: A Journey of Unity and Support for Ghana's Black Stars
9 mins
WaveTheFlag: A Journey of Unity and Support for Ghana's Black Stars
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app