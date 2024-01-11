en English
Palestine

Palestine Braces for Continued Low-Pressure Weather with Rain and Temperature Drops

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:58 am EST
Palestine Braces for Continued Low-Pressure Weather with Rain and Temperature Drops

In a recent forecast, the Palestine Meteorological Department (PMD) has painted a picture of the upcoming tumultuous weather patterns sweeping across the region. The persistent low-pressure system, the principal culprit, is expected to cause a further plunge in the already dropping temperatures.

Unforgiving Weather Conditions

The weather is predicted to be a cocktail of rain and thunderstorms, sweeping across a majority of the areas with varying intensity of showers. Moderate to active winds, occasionally veering into the strong, will be blowing from southwesterly to westerly directions, causing the sea state to oscillate between medium and wavy conditions.

Fluctuating Temperatures

A further decrease in temperature is anticipated for Friday, setting the stage for a chilly weekend. However, a silver lining appears in the form of clearer and cold conditions predicted for Saturday, paired with a much-awaited rise in temperature. But this respite is short-lived as another low-pressure system is projected to make its presence felt in the region by Sunday.

Preemptive Warnings Issued

This fresh onslaught of weather disturbances is expected to bring additional bouts of rain and thunderstorms, causing the temperatures to take a nosedive yet again. In light of these predictions, the PMD has stepped up and issued warnings advising citizens to err on the side of caution. The looming threat of potential floods in low-lying areas, reduced visibility, and slippery roads has necessitated this preemptive measure.

While the people of Palestine brace for this continued low-pressure weather with its accompanying rain and temperature drops, the impact on other countries in the region such as Lebanon, Syria, and Egypt has also been brought to light. Specific details about the weather conditions in Gaza and Iraq have further affirmed the gravity of the situation. As the region prepares for these weather challenges, all eyes are on the PMD and their vital role in keeping the public informed and safe.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

